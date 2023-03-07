Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the reversal of a recently passed state gun law.
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled as unconstitutional a Missouri law, passed in 2021, that barred local police from enforcing federal gun laws.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Oklahoma's election over recreational marijuana.
- A pitch to voters about a performing arts center in Carthage.
- The latest standard test results being announced.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
