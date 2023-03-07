Gun Laws Missouri

FILE - Police investigate the scene where an officer was shot in the leg in a parking lot, April 29, 2021, in St Peters, Mo. A federal judge ruled Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that a Missouri law banning local police form enforcing federal gun laws is unconstitutional.

 David Carson - member image share, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the reversal of a recently passed state gun law. 

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled as unconstitutional a Missouri law, passed in 2021, that barred local police from enforcing federal gun laws. 

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Oklahoma's election over recreational marijuana.
  • A pitch to voters about a performing arts center in Carthage. 
  • The latest standard test results being announced.

We hope you have a pleasant evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.