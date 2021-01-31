JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Thursday brought the latest chapter in a long history of attempts to track and reduce opioid abuse in Missouri.
State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, brought a bill before the Committee on Fiscal Oversight that would create a prescription drug monitoring program, or PDMP. Missouri is the only state in the U.S. not to have a statewide program monitoring prescription drug use.
Rehder repeatedly pushed for a PDMP in her eight years as a member of the Missouri House. This is her first term in the Senate.
In 2019, a PDMP bill sponsored by Rehder passed in the House, but the bill failed to pass the Senate after being filibustered by some members. Another version of Rehder’s bill passed the House in 2020 but did not pass the Senate in a session shortened by COVID-19.
Rehder has made changes to the proposed PDMP in an effort to make the program more palatable for some senators.
Unlike previous proposed versions, the PDMP in this legislation — Senate Bill 63 — would not be a tool for law enforcement. And the bill specifically attempts to protect the gun possession rights of those in the opioid databases.
Rather than helping law enforcement, the PDMP would allow doctors and an oversight board to view prescription records of their patients. Proponents hope this would prevent patients from “doctor shopping,” where a patient goes to multiple doctors in the hopes of maximizing the amount of opioids they are prescribed.
“Information is only utilized by medical professional and patients, not law enforcement,” Rehder said.
While this change may end up garnering support for the program from some members of the conservative caucus, other Republicans wished the bill had not been changed.
“I still prefer a law enforcement tool,” said Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, who added that he wished the program monitored all prescriptions, rather than just opioids.
Rehder also removed a harsh fentanyl abuse penalty from her bill.
It is unclear what impact these changes will have on the positions of senators who have historically opposed a PDMP.
State Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, has long expressed doubts about the effectiveness of a PDMP.
“An opioid could be prescribed entirely appropriately but stolen from Grandma or Mom or Dad’s medicine cabinet,” Onder said in 2020. “PDMP is not going to stop that.”
Onder was unavailable for comment on Rehder’s newest bill.
While Missouri does not have a statewide PDMP in place, Rehder noted the success of 75 jurisdictions in the state that have joined a program, encompassing 85% of the state population.
“We will keep going until all counties are covered," Rehder said.
