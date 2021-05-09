JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers have waited almost to the end of the 2021 legislative session to hold a hearing on a bill that would make it illegal for drivers of any age to text while driving.
House Bill 241, sponsored by Rep. Jeff Porter, R-Montgomery City, would eliminate the current regulation that prohibits drivers 21 years old or younger from sending, reading or writing text messages while driving. Instead, it would extend this rule to all drivers in Missouri, regardless of their age.
“The current law really sends a bad message,” said Angela Nelson, vice president of public affairs and government relations for AAA of Missouri. “It says that when you’re under 21 you’re too unexperienced to text and drive, but obviously the converse of that is when you turn 22, magically you’re experienced enough to text and drive.”
The hearing on the bill received support from several witnesses who represented organizations in Missouri, including Lorrie Brown, a victims advocate for Hands-Free Missouri. Her son, Anthony Saluto, died in Kansas City after being hit by a car in 2016.
“My family is the worst example of the consequences of distracted driving,” she testified. “Why would we not want this law?”
The fact that the bill, pre-filed in December, was discussed this late in the current session, which ends Friday, gives little hope to pass it to the governor. Heidi Sutherland, from the Missouri State Medical Association, acknowledged that they’ve supported a texting-while-driving ban for several years, but it “doesn’t really seem to get a lot of traction” despite being a bill helpful for public health in the state.
Missouri and Montana are the only two states where texting while driving is legal if you are over 21.
According to Sutherland, one of the most common counterarguments for the ban in Missouri is people claiming that they should be able to text while driving because they feel like they’re being safe and it’s a personal liberty.
However, passing the bill could help reverse the trend of people dying as a result of cellphone use while operating a car, said Ron Bentch, project director of Missourians for Responsible Transportation and chairperson of the Missouri Hands-Free Association.
Car crashes related to distracted driving have increased by 31% in Missouri since 2014, Bentch said. In 2019, 25 crashes in the state were related to cellphone use.
The Committee of Downsizing State Government adjourned after hearing witness testimony, without having a date to place it on a House calendar.
Porter plans to pre-file the bill again this December, hoping that it will be considered next year.
”I know there’s a lot of priorities that are higher on the list because they’ve been worked on longer or due to the pandemic,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.