JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate’s newest attempt to inhibit abortion would force doctors to provide emergency care to infants who might only have a few minutes to live, taking those last minutes away from their mothers.
Senate Bill 753, proposed by Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, and a candidate for the U.S. House 7th District seat, would require medical providers to perform lifesaving care to infants who are born alive during abortions, even if it’s against the parents’ wishes. It would establish the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a provision that is modeled after a proposed federal law that has yet to pass.
In a committee hearing last week, Burlison said his religion fuels his passionate antiabortion position and that this bill should already be law.
“Having an abortion should not translate to a right to have the outcome be a dead child no matter what,” he said. “If a child survives an abortion, he or she should be treated with the same degree of medical concern and attention as any other child born prematurely or at the same age, stage of development.”
The committee room was packed with witnesses; many had to wait outside in the hall. Only three witnesses testified in support of the bill, while a majority of those in the room raised their hands to testify in opposition.
The bill is largely aimed at abortion providers, but physicians at the hearing said it would more widely affect obstetricians, neonatologists and perinatologists.
Daniel Jackson, an OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist, testified in opposition to the bill. Jackson cares for the “sickest of the sick” when it comes to pregnant women: those whose fetuses have complex birth defects.
According to Jackson, defects like these can include when the brain or the lungs are growing outside of the fetus’ body, such that the fetus “100%, with no exceptions, (is) not compatible with life outside of the womb.”
In these cases, Jackson provides palliative care to the baby, allowing the mother and child to spend as much time together as possible before the child dies.
“This bill, as I read it, gives me concern that if I have a patient who delivers a baby — who we know has a short time on this earth — that rather than let them have those meaningful moments, I’m going to have to pull that baby away from her, give chest compressions, break that baby’s ribs and then hand it back to her, after it has passed away, and say, ‘Say goodbye,’” Jackson said.
This bill is a part of conservative lawmakers’ larger legislative agenda to limit abortion access and criminalize the procedure.
Another proposal from Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, would amend the state’s constitution to prohibit the General Assembly from appropriating money to any medical facility that performs abortions, excepting hospitals. While not specifically stated in the amendment, the legislation targets Planned Parenthood because it is the only nonhospital medical facility that performs abortions in Missouri.
A bill proposed by Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, is a copycat of the controversial Texas bill that bans abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected and allows private citizens to act as the law’s enforcers. Brattin’s bill would establish a way for private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion when a heartbeat is detected or who engages in conduct that helps facilitate the abortion, including reimbursing the costs of the abortion through insurance.
A House bill proposed by Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, would criminalize producing, selling, buying or using any medical device or drug to perform abortions.
