JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Southwest Missouri is among the regions of the state currently experiencing drought, an ongoing problem that prompted state leaders Thursday to publicize the steps they're taking to help mitigate negative impacts to farmers and ranchers.
Almost 75% of Missouri is experiencing drought, with 35% experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions, said Chris Chinn, director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, during a Thursday news conference.
Southwest Missouri and south-central Missouri have been hit "exceptionally hard," she said. The impact is being most widely felt currently by cattle producers, who make up a significant portion of the state's $93 billion agriculture industry, Chinn said.
"There's little to no grass for livestock," she said. "Producers are having to make some really tough decisions. They're having to cull part of their herds and send them to markets. Others have already started feeding hay in July, when normally you wouldn't do that until the fall."
Gov. Mike Parson announced during the news conference that he has declared a drought alert for 53 counties, mostly in southern and south-central Missouri. He also has asked the Department of Natural Resources to activate its drought assessment teams and other state departments to determine how they can best help Missourians through the crisis.
Parson owns and operates a cow and calf operation near Bolivar.
"A farmer myself, I know the heartache drought can bring, especially in the middle of July," he said. "Drought this time of year can quite literally mean financial loss and even ruin for hardworking farm families across the state."
Among the steps being taken:
• The Missouri Department of Conservation is identifying water sources in conservation areas and state parks, Director Sara Parker Pauley said. Livestock producers can request expedited special-use permits to pump water from those areas, she said.
• The Department of Natural Resources will assess state park areas that can be made available for haying.
• The Missouri Department of Transportation will offer special over-width hauling permits, which waive certain fees and restrictions to farmers and ranchers moving hay.
• The Soil and Water Conservation Commission will hold a special session on Monday to consider assistance and variances that can be provided to help agriculture producers.
More information, resources and drought maps are available at www.dnr.mo.gov/drought, which will be updated daily, said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources.
The website also features a link to CMOR, or Condition Monitoring Observer Reports. Residents can submit information about and photos of local drought conditions there.
"Understanding the local impacts is one of the most crucial things in making sure our response is appropriate and gets the most beneficial resources to our citizens," Buntin said.
The drought and high temperatures have another consequence — wildfires, Parker Pauley said.
There has been an increase in wildfires, particularly across southern Missouri, she said. Since June 1, more than 90 wildfires have been reported, with 491 acres consumed so far.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is working with nearly 800 local fire departments to fight fires and offer training and equipment for fire suppression, she said.
The National Weather Service station in Springfield also is monitoring drought conditions.
Due to the lack rainfall over the past six weeks, severe and extreme drought has evolved across extreme Southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks, it reported Thursday. Although rain chances increase next week, the drought is expected to continue into August, with conditions potentially worsening over the next few weeks, the weather service said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.