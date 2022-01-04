JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers will return to the Capitol at noon Wednesday faced with a lengthy to-do list.
Lawmakers face fast-approaching deadlines to pass a supplemental budget and work out new congressional districts for the next decade. There’s no shortage of other high-priority issues sure to command attention, such as abortion, education and public safety. With an election on the horizon, dozens of lawmakers are either actively jockeying for higher office or openly considering it.
All of this will play out while COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state and hospitals warn they could become overwhelmed by the latest wave caused by the omicron variant.
Redistricting, budget issues
COVID-19-related delays in the census, coupled with Gov. Mike Parson’s refusal to call the Legislature into special session last fall, means lawmakers need to work quickly to draw eight congressional districts and get them to the governor’s desk.
GOP leaders rolled out a proposed map that solidified Democratic U.S. Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver’s Kansas City-based district and leaving the partisan breakdown of the map unchanged: six Republicans and two Democrats.
Members of the Senate Conservative Caucus argued that it leaves Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner’s suburban St. Louis seat vulnerable in years to come. They want a map that targets Cleaver’s seat, solidifies Wagner’s and gives the GOP seven winnable districts — leaving only Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in St. Louis.
But a combination of timing, reluctance among GOP leaders and the Republican House majority shrinking because of resignations makes a 7-1 map a long shot.
Parson wants to tap Missouri’s enormous budget surplus to provide immediate raises to state employees and enact a new $15-per-hour minimum pay for all state jobs. He hopes to have the plan — and the funding — in place by Feb. 1. That would require a lightning-fast turnaround by legislative appropriations committees.
On top of that, Missouri could lose $2 billion in federal education funding unless a supplemental budget is passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor before March 24.
The issue of funding Medicaid expansion, which has been contentious in the Legislature for years, will once again emerge. Lawmakers will be forced to reckon with expanded eligibility for the program that they didn’t allocate funding for last session.
Some Republicans are already vowing to take another swing at rolling back Medicaid expansion.
COVID-19, education issues
A host of bills have already been pre-filed targeting vaccine requirements, public health mitigation efforts and safety-net programs inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawmakers targeted local public health orders with legislation last year that limited how long an order can be in place and requiring they be periodically reapproved by local governing bodies, such as a county commission, city council or elected board. The new law has been used by Attorney General Eric Schmitt to challenge local mask mandates, especially in public schools.
This year, lawmakers appear ready to go even further.
One bill would mandate that natural immunity be considered equivalent to vaccine-induced immunity when implementing a vaccine policy. Another would make an employer liable for any injury that arises from a vaccine requirement.
Republican Rep. Chris Brown of Kansas City is sponsoring legislation that would prohibit any court from imposing or enforcing a moratorium on eviction proceedings unless specifically authorized by state law. Eviction moratoriums were put into place in certain jurisdictions in response to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
After scoring a historic victory last session by enacting a tax-credit program to fund scholarships to go toward costs such as private school tuition, school choice advocates are hopeful to build on their success in 2022.
More than 90 bills have been pre-filed in the House related to K-12 schools. They include numerous pieces of legislation aimed at banning certain race-related curricula, expanding charter schools and recalling local school board members.
There are also “Parents Bill of Rights” bills that would require schools to allow parents to fully review curricula, books and other educational materials — and would allow the attorney general to sue school districts found in violation.
Abortion, election issues
Republican lawmakers are once again hoping to bar Planned Parenthood or any of its affiliates from participation in the state’s Medicaid program or from receiving public benefits more broadly.
There are also numerous bills enacting new restrictions on abortion. The one garnering the most attention, sponsored by Republican Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, would mirror a Texas law that empowers private citizens to sue doctors or anyone who facilitates an abortion after a heartbeat is detected.
Other bills would require that women undergo an ultrasound prior to an abortion, raise the criminal penalty for an abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy and establish a “Day of Tears” in Missouri to commemorate “all those lost to abortion.”
A number of election-related bills have been pre-filed so far for the 2022 session.
One bill would prohibit election authorities from sending unsolicited absentee ballot request forms to voters. Others would require voters to produce a government-issued photo ID in order to cast a ballot or allow the secretary of state to inspect the voter rolls of any election authority.
Republican Rep. Ann Kelley, of Lamar, is sponsoring legislation that would establish an “election integrity committee” to conduct post-election audits.
Lawmakers are also renewing their efforts to make it harder to change state law or the constitution through the initiative petition process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.