CARTHAGE, Mo. — Despite the addition of new businesses and event venues and a growing number of events being held on the Carthage square, some business owners are still hearing an alarming sentiment from residents who don’t come to the historic downtown area routinely.
“I’ve heard several times from a variety of different people that there’s nothing to do on the square, but they’re not looking,” said Ben Isenman, a manager at the new Carthage Hardware Store on the north side of the square. “There’s so much to do on the square, there’s so much coming to the square, but they still say there’s nothing to do.”
A town hall meeting, held Thursday at Memorial Hall, was the start of a process that organizers hope will change that sentiment and bring more people to the square.
The statewide group Missouri Main Street Connections, working with the local Vision Carthage committee, held a kickoff meeting that attracted 37 people, including business owners, residents, city officials and others to start brainstorming about what a revitalization effort for the Carthage square should look like.
The meeting was the first step in a two-year effort by Missouri Main Street Connections to help Carthage reimagine the heart of its community.
“The town hall is that kickoff because, really, it’s what the community wants to see,” said Ben White, program outreach specialist for the organization. “It’s not just a few people. It’s really about the community, and so this provides this open forum for people to voice ideas, learn what Main Street is, learn about our comprehensive approach which is organization, economic vitality, promotion and design. We want to figure out how do we bring all of that stuff together to revitalize our downtown.”
About the process
Thursday’s town hall was held in Carthage’s Memorial Hall to provide enough space for social distancing.
Those attending included people who have built new businesses, people who live near the square, residents who have worked on past community development efforts, city leaders and business leaders.
They listened for about an hour as White explained the process they will be following and explained what Missouri Main Street Connections was and what it can bring to this discussion.
“As a state program, we help to gather a lot of these ideas and we work with the community to figure out how do we implement some of these ideas,” White said. “How do we look short term and long term, what are potential funding sources, technical sources, who has done something like the project we want to do? We have a famous saying in Main Street we like to rip off and duplicate. Somewhere, someone has done a project like this. How do we connect those people to those resources and to those people to get the things done we want to get done.”
White said the $30,000 Community Empowerment Grant that Vision Carthage received in August pays for White and other Missouri Main Street staff to travel to Carthage and study the city, and it pays for consultants and experts to look at the data White and his staff gather, and make recommendations to this group.
At the end of that two years, White said, the city will have a list of goals and suggestions as to how to achieve those goals, including timelines and measures to implement.
Isenmann, the manager at Carthage Hardware, and Becky Andrews, who owns The Gaderian and Lillian James Hair Salon, were two of the square business leaders who attended the meeting.
They said they were interested to see what Missouri Main Street can do to help Carthage.
“The more people you get interested in something like this, the more you get involved, the more the excitement grows and the more you’ll see happen,” Andrews said. “I think it’s very important to get everyone on board to go for a common goal.”
Isenmann said he believes downtowns fail when the community loses interest in them.
“The one thing I see in smaller towns like this, whenever Main Street or the square, when they fail, it’s because the community involvement isn't there,” Isenmann said. “So something like this, getting more involvement, helps out.”
About the grant
Vision Carthage, the group that hosted the meeting, received the $30,800 Downtown Revitalization Grant from Missouri Main Street Connections in August 2020.
The grant requires a 40% match from the Carthage community either in money or in-kind services.
White said Carthage is one of 12 communities Missouri Main Street has in the Downtown Revitalization program. Other communities that have gone through or are currently going through the program include Joplin, Nixa and Ozark in Southwest Missouri.
Vision Carthage Director Abi Almandinger said she was pleased with the turnout at this first meeting.
“The reason I’m really excited is that it’s a wide variety of people,” Almandinger said. “It is people in the community, it is business owners, it is property owners, it is small businesses, people who shop downtown and care about downtown. That’s very, very exciting.”
Almandinger said she feels downtown Carthage is at a point where it’s ready to reach a new level of success, but it needs a little boost.
“I feel like we’re on a cusp,” she said. “So much has been happening downtown. It's a collaboration of private investment, the things that Becky Andrews has done are phenomenal and outstanding. We’ve got new businesses on the square, Carthage Hardware doing their remodel; Sincerely Yours (a boutique) just opened. That’s super exciting. This will just help catapult us to a next level. I feel like we’re on the cusp of really making Carthage and the downtown square so unique and so wonderful.”
Background
Vision Carthage, the group that applied for the Missouri Main Street grant, exists largely because of a similar revitalization effort almost a decade ago.
In 2011, the city of Carthage contracted with Drury University’s Center for Community studies to hold a series of public meetings and come up with a community revitalization plan for the city’s downtown area. A committee to guide and advise the city on revitalization was one of the recommendations, and that committee became Vision Carthage.
Abi Almandinger, director of Vision Carthage, said this new initiative is a needed update to that decade-old plan.
