JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Splinters are emerging among the coalition behind a major law enforcement package looking to create new rules and regulation for police in Missouri.
Nimrod Chapel, president of the Missouri NAACP, criticized portions of Senate Bill 53 during his testimony at a Wednesday House hearing on the bills.
“Normally I would have claimed to be here in support of criminal justice reform,” he said. “I just wish that we could find it in the context of this bill.”
In an interview with Missouri News Network after the hearing, Chapel suggested the bill from Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, that calls for no chokeholds has been “watered down” and “co-opted” by being combined with proposals from Sen. Tony Leutkemeyer, R-Parkville, that he believes would create new harmful protections for Missouri police.
“He got sidelined,” Chapel said of Williams. “How about this for optics: ‘Brilliant African American senator gets sidelined in criminal justice reform bill.’ ... That’s real. That’s what happened.”
Williams said the bill represents real progress.
“This is the first time we’ve had any reforms since the death of Michael Brown” in Ferguson in 2014, Williams said to Missouri News Network when told of Chapel’s comments. “We have to focus on: How do we ensure that there’s police accountability in the state? We’re proud of the work we’ve been able to do.”
Williams’ portion of the package — originally Senate Bill 60 — was a standalone bill early in the session that looked to prohibit officers from administering chokeholds and raise penalties for officers who engage in sexual misconduct on the job. It was the product of a highly praised partnership among coalitions between police organizations and community stakeholders, spurred by last summer’s calls for social justice.
As it made its way through the Senate, it was combined with other legislation hosting another set of proposals that would remove the residency requirements for Kansas City police officers and make the publishing of private identifying information — known as "doxxing" — about a police officer a low-level felony.
Chapel’s concern with the doxxing portion is that it is overly broad and motivation would be hard to gauge.
“Intent will not be measured on my side of the screen,” he said.
The legislation also prevents officers who have been removed or discharged from a police department from transferring to another.
During the hearing, Williams said the bill is solely about trust and accountability, not a “them vs. us situation.”
“I want to stress: I was elected here, I was the first Black man in two decades, and George Floyd could’ve easily have been me,” he told Missouri News Network. “So I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do. We’ll continue to fight to protect Black lives in the state.”
Chapel said that seeing what’s happened to this legislation raises questions about future collaboration.
“When you work for almost a year and then see the things you were working for literally smashed by the oppressive weight of criminalizing more conduct than you started out with ... I think that speaks negatively for the ability of folks to get things done in the future,” Chapel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.