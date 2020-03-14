JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As Congress works to renew a long-term transportation spending plan, nearly $800 million in projects in Missouri is at risk if a deal doesn’t come through by September.
Congress passed the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act in 2015, approving spending through September 2020. It has until then to pass a new authorization. If it doesn’t, the Missouri Department of Transportation will have to start eliminating planned projects, MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said recently.
MoDOT has worked with regional planning groups to identify those projects that would be cut in the event federal funding isn’t reauthorized in time. Nearly 300 of the 1,437 projects planned through 2024 would be off the table, including the $2.9 million resurfacing of Missouri Highway 171 between Carthage and Webb City.
Federal surface transportation funding accounts for a majority of Missouri’s road and bridge funds, with state user fees such as the gas tax and registration fees covering another 44%.
Most of that federal money is matching funds, with the federal government reimbursing Missouri for about 80% of the cost of authorized projects. Reimbursement is quick, so it doesn’t create cash flow issues for the department, McKenna said.
Still, timing is everything. Major projects such as rebuilding bridges and interchanges take years to plan, as the department has to account for everything from acquiring easements to the project’s effects on the environment.
Knowing what funding the state is going to have years in the future is vital to planning those large projects, McKenna said. MoDOT already does most of its work trying to replace aging infrastructure, not build new projects. If federal funding was uncertain, it would have to plan even more conservatively.
Other area projects
If that were to happen again, MoDOT would have to cut 299 projects totaling $785.7 million over 2.2 million miles of road planned over the next four years in Missouri. That’s about 15% of the planned projects by dollar value, and 20% by miles of road. If Congress doesn’t reauthorize spending by September, MoDOT will have to start changing its plans as early as October, McKenna said.
That includes 70 projects totaling $128.8 million and covering 325 miles of road in the department’s southwest district. Six of those projects are in Jasper County:
• $1.7 million to resurface 16 miles of pavement on Missouri Highway 171 between Fir Road and Centennial Avenue in Webb City.
• $2.9 million to resurface Missouri Highway 171 from Centennial Avenue in Webb City to Interstate 49 in Carthage.
• $2 million to rehabilitate the Missouri Highway 249 bridge over Interstate 44, and the Route FF bridges over Interstates 49 and 44 in Joplin.
• $2.1 million to update various sidewalks in Jasper and Newton counties for ADA compliance.
• $656,000 to update sidewalks along Missouri Highway 171 from the Frisco Greenway Trail to Main Street in Webb City for ADA compliance.
• $999,000 to seal three bridge decks at the interchange of Routes 249 and 171 near Webb City and Carterville.
Gas tax lag
With the FAST Act authorized, the five-year plan has grown from $1.6 billion to near $6 billion, and MoDOT still has about $8 billion in unfunded priorities even with the federal funds, McKenna said. That’s because of the lagging purchasing power of the 17-cent gas tax voter’s last increased in 1996, McKenna said.
It’s been a common refrain of transportation officials and proponents of a gas tax increase, which Missouri voters most recently rejected in 2018. It takes about 28 cents to buy today what 17 cents could’ve bought in 1996. That inflation alone nearly accounts for MoDOT’s unfunded priorities, McKenna said.
MoDOT has been deficit spending by taking more out of the state road fund than is coming in for the last several years. By 2024, they’ll get to the point where they can’t draw on those reserve funds anymore because they need some left over in case of emergencies such as a flood, McKenna said. At that point, MoDOT is going to have to pull back spending regardless of the federal funds.
“That doesn’t mean that all things stop, because you still have gas tax revenue coming in, and there’s still a federal program coming in at a certain level, it’s just, can we do the work that we’ve planned or not?” he said.
There are currently three reauthorization plans being floated in Washington. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee started working on a plan last July, and lawmakers on the committee agreed on a five-year, $287 billion plan for surface transportation. House Democrats have proposed a six-year, $760 billion plan with $329 billion for surface transportation, and President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed a 10-year, $1 trillion plan with $810 billion for surface transportation.
“If we could wave a magic wand, we’d take the authorization ideas from the Senate EPW, we’d take the annual amount from the House Democrats and we’d take the years from the administration,” said McKenna, who is also serving as this year’s president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
They won’t get that dream deal, but the final plan will be some compromise among these plans and any others that come out.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said in a statement last week that Missouri is a hub for the nation’s transportation networks, including our highways, railways and waterways.
"Location is by far our greatest competitive advantage, and to maintain that edge, we need to make smart, targeted infrastructure investments. Last year, I worked with my colleagues to fix a law that would have put into effect automatic cuts to highway programs. Missouri’s Department of Transportation was set to lose $350 million in federal highway aid had this issue not been addressed.
"As we move forward, the highway bill gives us an opportunity to look at all of our transportation programs and direct resources toward projects that will have the greatest impact on safety, reliability and economic development. I will continue working with my colleagues to advance a long-term highway bill that gives our transportation planners and industry the certainty they need to plan for the future.”
But even tougher than authorizing it is finding a way to pay for it, McKenna said. The federal transportation fund has the same problem as Missouri’s — the 18.4 cent federal gas tax it relies on hasn’t increased since 1993. Since 2008, Congress has had to transfer funds almost every year to keep the Highway Trust Fund solvent, amounting to more than $140 billion, or about 20 percent of its spending, with the bailouts coming largely from general revenue.
The Congressional Budget Office projects the gap between revenue and spending will average $19 billion a year from 2021 to 2026. That assumes spending doesn’t increase, which every plan put forward so far would do. None of the groups that have put forward authorization plans have yet addressed how to pay for the trust fund’s deficit.
