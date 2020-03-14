One of the four known cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of today is in Henry County, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
This case is one of those reported on March 13 by Gov. Mike Parson during a news conference.
The patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton prior to being transferred on March 8 to another location where a specimen was collected for testing and where the patient remains currently. Golden Valley Memorial Hospital is being placed on diversion for emergency services and has been advised to not admit new patients, the department said in a statement this morning.
DHSS has tested a total of 94 individuals statewide for COVID-19, and 90 of those tested negative.
Two cases had been identified in St. Louis, and the other in Springfield.
