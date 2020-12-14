Despite the meeting of electors Monday, when Electoral College votes were cast and certified, there was little pomp and circumstance surrounding brief, formal ceremonies at the capitols of Missouri and Oklahoma.
“There were no surprises,” said Joplin’s Ron Richard, who was chosen for the first time to serve as an elector to represent the 7th Congressional District, which is made up of 10 Southwest Missouri counties, including Jasper and Newton. “It was pretty much the way I expected it to be.”
Meeting inside the Senate lounge, Richard and the other electors cast all 10 of the Missouri’s votes for Republican President Donald Trump, who carried the state with nearly 57% of the vote on election night, despite losing nationally to Democrat Joe Biden.
After a call to order, the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer and roll call, the Electoral College members, chosen earlier this year by Republican Party members, wrote the names of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on paper ballots.
“We voted," Richard said. "We put it in an envelope. We then signed six pieces of documents. And that was it. We were done in about 15 to 20 minutes. It was pretty much all business.”
Which is the way it should be, he added.
“It is a serious matter," he said. "We’re casting a vote for the (next) president and vice president of the United States. That’s pretty serious business.”
Monday’s vote, he said, was akin to knowing the final score of a football game but still sitting down to watch the game play out.
“Yeah, we knew the outcome, but you have to vote” the way as promised," he said. “You vote your conscience, you do your duty, and you move on.
“But it was an honor, and (I’m) glad to do it," he added.
Hours earlier, Lonnie Lu Anderson was one of seven electors who voted at the Capitol in Oklahoma City. She was there on behalf of the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which is composed of 26 counties, including Ottawa and Delaware.
This was the first time Anderson, a lifelong Republican who has served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention, had been asked to serve as an elector.
“I was honored to put in a vote for President Trump,” the 78-year-old said during a phone interview Monday. “I was proud to be elected to do that.
“The people of District 2 … expected me to go to the state Capitol and cast their vote for President Trump, so that’s exactly what I did.”
Trump won Oklahoma’s seven Electoral College votes on Nov. 3, carrying all 77 Oklahoma counties.
With her husband, Lee, standing at her side, Anderson and the other six electors, along with the seven alternates, were welcomed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. Then, as their names were called, Anderson and the others signed a half-dozen documents.
Describing the ceremony as “very serious business,” the Crowder, Oklahoma, resident said she never once took the process for granted. For example, she'd suspended attending her church services six weeks ago, avoiding all public get-togethers, out of fear of catching COVID-19 or something else.
“I had an alternate, and he’s a very nice young man, but I wanted to make sure my signature” was on those documents, she said. “I wanted to make sure I was well. To me, what I did … was a very sacred thing.”
When it comes to talk about dismantling the Electoral College and going solely with a popular vote to determine presidential elections, Anderson said it’s a bad idea. It still provides an important check and balance to avoid election fraud, she said.
“I know that’s what a lot of people want to do,” she said about the Electoral College, “but I don’t believe we should. I think our forefathers knew what they were doing hundreds of years ago.”
Only 538 people out of the entire United States are chosen to serve as electors every four years.
“I heard our signatures go into the Library of Congress,” she said. “My great-great-grandchildren will be able to go and see my name there someday.”
