Two Joplin-area individuals were recently recognized by the Missouri Prairie Foundation for their work with the state's native resources.
Jeff Cantrell, a Neosho-based education consultant with the Missouri Department of Conservation, won the 2019 Native Plant Pioneer Award. Randall Switzler, of Joplin, won the 2019 Donald M. Christisen Prairie Volunteer of the Year Award.
The honorees were among six who were recognized last week during the Missouri Prairie Foundation's annual dinner in Jefferson City. The foundation is a 53-year-old prairie conservation organization and land trust.
"Prairie in Missouri is a rare and priceless resource," said David Young, president. "Protecting and promoting it requires hard work and commitment from many people. Our award program recognizes individuals who have made or are making a positive difference in the conservation of Missouri's prairie legacy."
Cantrell's award is centered on the foundation's Grow Native! program, which promotes the use of native plants. It recognizes efforts that have been foundational to the advancement of the native plant industry. Over decades of work and volunteer efforts in his field, Cantrell has "demonstrated and promoted the horticultural and ecological value of native plants," according to a statement from the foundation.
Switzler, described by the foundation as "always positive and hard working," won his award for volunteering with prescribed prairie burns, seed collection, butterfly surveys and invasive plant control on Missouri's prairies.
Other honorees were Randy Arndt, of Albany; Charleston Baptist Association, of Benton; James Trager, of Pacific; and Jon Wingo, of Wentzville.
The Missouri Prairie Foundation owns 22 properties totaling more than 3,300 acres of prairie across the state. It aims to protect and restore prairie and other native grasslands through acquisition, management, education and research support.
