The Missouri Public Transit Association and the Lochmueller Group will announce the findings of their statewide transit needs assessment study at 9 a.m. Friday via Zoom.
The virtual session is free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend and can be completed at www.mopublictransit.org.
The discussion will be led by Shawn Dikes, senior project manager for the Lochmueller Group. He will highlight the existing and potential service gaps and help establish a guide for the development of optimum personal mobility as transit providers are forced to make service modifications and respond to changing rider demographics.
“Personal mobility matters as it is the sole means by which many are able to get where they need to go,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of the Missouri Public Transit Association, in a statement. “We want to get a better grasp of the current landscape and identify next steps in furthering public transit access for Missourians. We are looking forward to sharing what was discovered and working to address the needs.”
