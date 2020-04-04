More medical professionals are needed by hospitals in Missouri to meet challenges posed by COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson announced Saturday.
Individuals are needed in the fields of medicine, nursing, dentistry, biomedicine, laboratory science, logistics and communication.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development are working to recruit medical professionals not currently part of the workforce to respond to critical health emergencies.
“Medical professionals and first responders across the state are working tirelessly to meet the rising needs and challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis,” Parson said in a statement. “We are calling on all available medical professionals to support the effort to fight the virus by joining a critical reserve unit now focusing on providing care in high-need areas across the state. Their efforts can help save the lives of their fellow Missourians.”
Those medical professionals would become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team (MO DMAT-1), which would operate throughout the state and deploy as needed to provide patients with on-site medical care. Parson said the state team is fully equipped to respond with mobile medical facilities if required, but also can be assigned to assist in traditional health care settings, performing their jobs there just as they would at their primary job.
The call is also open to health care students and graduate, retirees, and those who have a recently expired professional registration.
Health care professionals are urged to apply online at https://missourionestart.com/moshcf/
"Even if not contacted right away, their services could make a significant difference in the near future as the situation evolves," Parson said. "Applicants will be screened based on areas of highest need.
The MO DMAT-1 has already deployed medical personnel to augment staffing at Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton and Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
More information about the MO DMAT-1 can be found at https://sema.dps.mo.gov/operations/modmat-momort.htm.
