Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a statewide struggle in nursing homes. 

Missouri ranks last in the nation for vaccinations among nursing homes and residential care facilities. Some of the groups are opposed to a mandate for health care workers for fear of hurting business, but others representing patients support it. 

We'll have more on this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • How new contract tracing steps for Jasper County work.
  • What hospitals are doing to handle increased patient loads.
  • Plans for creating a historic district in East Town. 

