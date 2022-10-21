Missouri voters will see a total of five questions — four amendments and a constitutional convention call — on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 8.
This year’s ballot measures cover a wide array of topics: recreational marijuana, the Missouri National Guard, state treasurer investment, a constitutional convention and Kansas City Police Department funding.
Here’s some background about each question and what a “yes” vote or “no” vote would mean, based on fair ballot language provided by the Missouri secretary of state.
Amendment 1: Municipal securities
Summary: Currently, the state treasurer has limited power over state investments. Amendment 1 would expand those investment opportunities to include highly rated municipal securities. It would also allow the Legislature to pass laws allowing the treasurer to invest in "other reasonable and prudent financial instruments and securities.” This is a legislatively referred constitutional amendment, which only required a majority of the House and Senate to be placed on the ballot.
Ballot question
“Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
• allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and
• allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long-term ratings or the highest short-term rating?
State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of at least $34,000 per year.”
Fair ballot language
A "yes" vote on Amendment 1 will amend the Missouri Constitution to grant the General Assembly statutory authority to invest state funds and also expand the state treasurer's investment options. Currently the constitution grants the General Assembly no statutory investment authority and limits the treasurer's investment options. This amendment will allow the General Assembly by statute to determine investment avenues for the state treasurer to invest state funds, as well as allow the state treasurer to invest in municipal securities.
A "no" vote on Amendment 1 will not amend the Missouri Constitution and limit the treasurer to investing state funds only in those investment options currently approved by the constitution.
If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.
Amendment 3: Legalization of recreational marijuana
Summary: In November 2018, about 65% of Missouri voters supported the legalization of medical marijuana for qualifying patients. This takes cannabis a step further. Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana for personal use for adults 21 and over, create automatic expungement of past non-violent marijuana records, allow individuals who are incarcerated with non-violent marijuana-related offenses to petition for release and impose a 6% tax on the sale of marijuana. This is a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment.
Ballot question
“Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
• remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one;
• require a registration card for personal cultivation with prescribed limits;
• allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged;
• establish a lottery selection process to award licenses and certificates;
• issue equally distributed licenses to each congressional district; and
• impose a 6% tax on the retail price of marijuana to benefit various programs?
State governmental entities estimate initial costs of $3.1 million, initial revenues of at least $7.9 million, annual costs of $5.5 million, and annual revenues of at least $40.8 million. Local governments are estimated to have annual costs of at least $35,000 and annual revenues of at least $13.8 million.”
Fair ballot language
A “yes” vote on Amendment 3 will amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
The amendment would also allow individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged; along with imposing a 6% tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana.
A “no” vote on Amendment 3 will not amend the Missouri Constitution and the sale and use of marijuana for recreational purposes will remain prohibited under current law. Medical marijuana would remain unchanged.
If passed, this measure will impose a 6% tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana.
Amendment 4: Kansas City Police funding
Summary: This amendment would require Kansas City to spend 25% of general revenue on its police force, an increase from the current 20% requirement. Kansas City has one of the only police departments in the nation overseen by a state board instead of local officials.
The Kansas City police force is governed by a five-person Board of Police Commissioners consisting of the mayor and four members appointed by the governor who have oversight of the police budget.
State lawmakers passed a law this year to require the budget increase but feared it would violate the constitution’s unfunded mandate provision. The proposed amendment is meant to resolve any potential conflict. Although this question only affects Kansas City, this will be listed on ballots throughout the state.
Ballot question:
“Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December 31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities?
State and local governmental entities estimate no additional costs or savings related to this proposal.”
Fair ballot language
A “yes” vote on Amendment 4 will amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the general assembly by law to increase the minimum funding for a police force established by the State Board of Police Commissioners to ensure the police force has additional resources to serve its communities. Currently the only police force established by the state board of police commissioners is found in Kansas City, Missouri.
A “no” vote on Amendment 4 will not amend the Missouri Constitution regarding the funding for a police force established by the state Board of Police Commissioners.
If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.
Amendment 5: Missouri National Guard
Summary: This amendment would allow the Missouri National Guard to become its own standalone department within Missouri’s state government. Currently, the Missouri National Guard is part of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, which also includes a variety of other agencies.
This Legislatively Referred Constitutional Amendment was placed on the ballot after approval by the Missouri House and Senate. Forty-eight other states have moved their National Guard to a distinctly separate department, reporting directly to their governors, according to the Missouri National Guard Association. The Missouri National Guard will continue to partner with all local and state agencies during emergencies.
Ballot question
“Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard, which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians?
State governmental entities estimate no savings and ongoing costs of $132,000 annually. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.”
Fair ballot language
A “yes” vote on Amendment 5 will amend the Missouri Constitution to create the Missouri Department of the National Guard as a new state agency, headed by an adjutant general appointed by and serving at the pleasure of the governor by and with the advice and consent of the senate.
A “no” vote on Amendment 5 will not amend the Missouri Constitution regarding the National Guard.
If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.
Constitutional convention question
Summary: This question is posed before voters every 20 years to see if they want a convention to write a new state constitution. If approved, the governor would call an election to select 83 delegates from across the state to meet and write a new constitution. A delegate cannot hold another public office and must have the same qualifications as a state senator. Any changes to the constitution submitted by the convention would need approval by voters.
Ballot question
“Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution?”
Fair ballot language
A “yes” vote on this question will require the governor to call an election of delegates to serve at a convention for the purpose of revising or amending the Missouri Constitution. Any revisions or amendments will then be put to a vote of the people for their consideration.
A “no” vote on this question will mean no constitutional convention will be held.
If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.
