While Super Tuesday last week did not totally clear a path to the Democratic Party's nomination of a candidate to challenge President Donald Trump this fall, it certainly did clear a crowded field of aspirants down to two front-runners.
The battle royal for delegates allocated by 14 states left former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as the only two viable Democratic candidates still standing. Trump has no serious opposition and is virtually assured of the GOP nomination.
But all three candidates will be on the ballots Tuesday in primaries in six more states, including Missouri, which has 68 Democratic delegates and 54 GOP delegates to allocate. In the wake of Super Tuesday, Biden's delegate lead was 664 to 573. Altogether, about 350 Democratic delegates will be on the line Tuesday. The other states holding primaries Tuesday are Michigan, Washington, Mississippi, North Dakota and Idaho.
Missouri residents need to bring with them to their polling places their voter ID card or a current driver's license, passport, student ID that has a photo, or a utility bill or bank statement that has the name and address of the voter.
Absentee voting has been "very low," Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said Friday. "When you look at the full picture of it, the number currently is way less than half of what it was in 2016. You can kind of judge what election day turnout is going to be (based on absentee voting), and if that's the case, it's going to be pretty low."
Newton County election officials are hoping for a voter turnout of 20%, according to Bretta Bridges, the county's election clerk.
Despite the winnowing of candidates on Super Tuesday, Missouri voters who ask for a Democratic ballot will still face a long list of names.
In addition to Biden and Sanders as the candidates with still active campaigns, voters will find the names of all those who have dropped out after the deadline for withdrawing from listing on the ballot. Those candidates are Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, John Delaney, Julian Castro, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet and Michael Bloomberg.
Democrat voters also will find the name of Tulsi Gabbard, a U.S. representative from Hawaii. She has only two delegates allocated to her but technically remains in the race. In addition, Democratic voters will find the names of several people with little name recognition and no serious campaigns. They are Leonard Steinman, Velma Steinman, Henry Hewes, Roque De La Fuente, Steve Burke, Robby Wells and William Haas.
In addition to President Trump's name, GOP voters will find those of Bill Weld, Bob Ely, Joe Walsh and Matthew Matem, none of whom have conducted serious campaigns.
Libertarian, Green and Constitution party ballots will also be available in Missouri.
The Jasper County clerk's website, http://www.jaspercounty.org/election.html, has sample ballots, information about polling locations, rules on political signs at polling sites and calendars of upcoming elections. Similar information is available from the Newton County clerk's website, newtoncountymo.com/county-clerk.html.
Hours and weather
Election polls for Tuesday's presidential preference primaries in Missouri will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The weather forecast for the Joplin area calls for a wind chill early but then a high of 62 degrees under sunny skies.
