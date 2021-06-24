WASHINGTON — Former Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan was confirmed on a voice vote by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday as the administrator of the General Services Administration.
Carnahan, 59, will take over the leadership of a $20 billion, 12,000-employee agency tasked with managing work space for more than 1 million federal civilian workers, overseeing more than 480 historic buildings, and facilitating the technological, procurement and other needs of agencies across the federal government.
During her nomination hearing, Carnahan told senators that one of her priorities as the agency’s chief would be working to shore up the “fragility” of the government’s digital infrastructure.
Carnahan comes from a long line of Missouri politicians: her father, Mel Carnahan, who served as governor, and her mother, Jean Carnahan, who became the first woman to serve as a U.S. senator for Missouri.
She served as Missouri’s secretary of state from 2005 to 2013, and ran unsuccessfully for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats in 2010.
