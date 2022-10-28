Growing political efforts to censor books in school libraries across Missouri has now expanded to public libraries following a new proposal filed by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
The proposal would require state-funded libraries to adopt written policies determining what material is age-appropriate and block public funding for library books that might appeal to the “prurient” interests of minors. Ashcroft said he didn’t propose the rule in response to any particular book, but hoped it would prevent potential issues.
But several local librarians have expressed concern about the proposed rule, worried that it could amount to censorship.
