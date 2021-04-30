JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Dred Scott and his wife, Harriet, first sought to be freed from slavery 175 years ago at the landmark Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Their case went on for 11 years. While the St. Louis court initially sided with the Scotts, the Missouri Supreme Court on appeal ruled against them, denying freedom for them and their daughters. The U.S. Supreme Court later upheld the Missouri court’s decision.
Now, nearly two centuries later, the Missouri Legislature has formally declared that the decision was wrong.
House concurrent resolutions 4 and 5, sponsored by Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, gained approval in the Senate on Thursday. The motion had unanimously passed the House in March.
“We declare the March 22, 1852, Missouri Supreme Court Dred Scott decision is fully and entirely renounced,” the resolution reads.
Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, carried the resolution in the Senate. He had also proposed a similar Senate version denouncing the decision. Roberts thanked members from across the aisle for their support, including Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove. Moon had pushed for similar resolutions in previous sessions, when he was a member of the House.
“The court’s not always right,” Moon said. “It’s great that we can come together (and) recognize that.”
Following the resolution’s passage by the Senate, onlooking members of the House began to celebrate. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who presides over the Senate, then intervened.
“The representatives wanted to clap, and I reminded them that this is not the House,” Kehoe said with a laugh. “This is the upper chamber.”
