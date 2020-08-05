Shoppers will have the opportunity this weekend to purchase back-to-school supplies tax-free during Missouri's annual sales tax holiday.
The sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through Sunday. Certain school purchases — such as clothing, computers and school supplies — are exempt from state sales tax, which is currently 4.225%, during this time period.
Qualifying clothing must have a taxable value of $100 or less and includes footwear and disposable diapers for infants or adults. It doesn't include watches, jewelry, handbags, umbrellas, scarves, headbands or belt buckles.
Personal computers include a laptop, desktop or tower computer system; and devices such as a disk drive, microphone, modem, mouse, printer, scanner or video card. Items cannot exceed $1,500 in value.
School supplies include textbooks, notebooks, paper, art supplies, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, maps and globes. This category doesn't include radios, CD players, headphones, sporting equipment, office equipment or furniture.
Sales tax exemptions also can apply to items ordered but not delivered by the time the holiday weekend is over, to items purchased online, to items purchased by teachers for use in their own classroom and to items purchased by shoppers regardless of whether they live in Missouri.
For a full list of items that qualify and don't qualify for the sales tax exemption, go to dor.mo.gov.
Local municipalities that will still collect city or county sales taxes are Joplin, Carl Junction, Carthage, Cassville, Granby, Liberal, Loma Linda, Monett, Mount Vernon, Neosho, Noel, Purdy, Washburn, and the counties of Barry, Jasper, Lawrence and Newton.
