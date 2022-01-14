Lisa Toms has been named Missouri Southern State University’s next provost and vice president for academic affairs, the university announced Friday.
Toms was chosen for the position after a national search with more than 80 applicants. She currently serves as the vice provost for academic programs and dean of graduate studies and research at the University of Central Missouri. She will join Missouri Southern on Feb. 15.
“I am honored to join a university that provides opportunities for students of all backgrounds to improve their lives through higher education,” Toms said in a statement. “The mission of Missouri Southern is one that aligns with my desire to invest in students.”
In her new role, Toms succeeds Paula Carson, who announced earlier this year that she would step down and return to a faculty role. The position has been held in the interim by Lorinda Hackett, from the department of teacher education.
The Missouri Southern governing board on Friday also approved a new degree program.
The College of Business and the kinesiology department will offer an interdisciplinary bachelor’s degree program in sport and recreation management, pending approval by the Higher Learning Commission. It was proposed to address the increased interest and employment opportunities available in the recreation and sport industry, officials said.
“It was designed from the ground up with employability of our students in mind,” said Jeffrey Zimmerman, dean of the College of Business, in a statement.
The degree program will fit within the 120-credit-hour model and includes a 41-credit-hour sport and recreation management core developed to provide students with employment-related skills in the athletics, recreation and leisure service agencies.
