The war in Ukraine will be the focus of a faculty panel discussion from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Thursday in Billingsly Student Center’s Phelps Theater at Missouri Southern State University.
Panelists are Steve Wagner, professor of history; Chris Moos, professor of international business; Rebecca Shriver, assistant professor of history; and William Delehanty, associate professor of international and political affairs.
“We have the breadth and depth of faculty experience to share information and answer questions about what’s happening in Ukraine,” said Chad Stebbins, director of Missouri Southern’s Institute of International Studies, who helped organize the event.
Admission is free and open to the public; those who attend in person will be able to ask questions of the panel.
The event will also be streamed live via Zoom. The link is https://mssu-edu.zoom.us/j/92002495643?pwd=SzRacjRmT3AzeDRWTFVVa1BaV0t2dz09. The passcode is 949341.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.