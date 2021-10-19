NEVADA, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University will take its Green & Gold Tour to Nevada on Friday.
Missouri Southern officials, faculty, students and Roary the Lion will spend the day in the town to connect with the community and prospective students. High school students can enter a drawing to win one of two $1,000 scholarships.
Activities will include a coffee social for community members from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Precision Coffee, 224 E. Walnut, and an alumni lunch at Buzz’s BBQ and Steakhouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be free Kona Ice for Nevada High School students from 2:50 to 4 p.m., and the sponsored Nevada High School football game kicks off at 7 p.m.
