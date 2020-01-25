Missouri Southern joins nationwide effort to improve college students' voting rates

It’s faded and half-torn in places, but on Dock Graber’s personal laptop sits a red, white and blue “I voted today” sticker.
Graber thinks of it as a badge of pride.
"I think it is very important (to vote)," the Missouri Southern State University sophomore said. "(Voting) ultimately is going to affect everyone’s lives, no matter whether you voted or not. I think voting is much better than not putting in any opinion."
In an effort to promote civic responsibility and increase the voting rates of its student population, Missouri Southern is working to create more students with Graber's mindset. The university has become a member of the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement, an initiative of Massachusetts-based Tufts University.
As a member, Missouri Southern will partner with a national student clearinghouse that will provide the university with patterns and information about its students' voting history. That information will not identify individual students or how they voted but rather will be "historical benchmark data" that MSSU officials can use to draft strategies for increasing voter turnout of students, said Paula Carson, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
"We're able to use that as a metric of one of our major institutional learning objectives, which is global citizenship," she said at a recent meeting of the university's governing board.
Launched in 2013, the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement consists of a database of more than 10 million de-identified student records that have been combined with publicly available voting records for each of the 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 elections, according to the organization's report from the last election cycle. Customized reports of student voter registration rates and voting rates are sent to each participating institution.
Creating 'better global citizens'
Universities use those reports in a variety of ways, researchers with Tufts University's Institute for Democracy and Higher Education said last fall.
Half said they used the data to guide conversations on campus about the importance of voting and to mobilize students to vote, while more than a quarter — including Missouri State University in Springfield — posted the data on their websites for full review by their communities. Many said they incorporated the information into professional development opportunities for faculty, used it to generate voter-engagement ideas in classes or worked it into the curriculum of first-year courses.
A "missed opportunity" for many participating universities, the Tufts researchers said, was to use the information to target voter-engagement strategies toward underrepresented or minority student populations on their campuses. Black, Latino and Asian students tend to vote at lower rates than white students, and knowing those trends on a college campus could help its leaders understand how well their diversity and inclusion efforts are working.
"It is (the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education's) vision that not only will more students participate in democracy overall, but campuses will work specifically to engage and empower historically marginalized students," the Tufts research team said.
Missouri Southern officials are hopeful that the data will help them improve on their mission of educating students who can "demonstrate preparedness to contribute positively to local, national and global communities," Carson said.
A recent survey indicated that Missouri Southern students scored comparably to other college students in areas related to citizenship, she said, but the university scored lower when students were asked one key question: How much does your institution emphasize voting in campus, local, state or national elections? A total of 42% of seniors and 36% of first-year students who responded checked the boxes for "very little" or "some," she said.
Joining the national study was an idea borne of a brainstorming session of faculty and academic and support staff to develop ways to encourage students to become more active voters, Carson said.
"Our objective is to learn more about our student voting participation rates so that ultimately we can work to help create better global citizens," she said. "What will make us most proud, and what we strive every day for, is to graduate students who have a well-grounded value and thought system, and who know how to use their voice to make positive changes. We think a focus on voting behavior will help us achieve that objective."
Doubled voter turnout
Across the country, college students are increasingly becoming a force at the ballot box.
The national study conducted following the 2018 midterm elections suggested that the average student voting rate at U.S. colleges and universities more than doubled from the 2014 midterms, jumping from 19% to 40%.
"No single mobilization effort, voter administration rule, charismatic candidate or hot policy issue is responsible for voter turnout increases or decreases, but clearly something is happening on college and university campuses that warrants closer examination and even replication," said Nancy Thomas, director of the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education, in a report following the 2018 study.
The upward trend of college voter turnout mirrored the overall voting pattern of 2018, which saw voter turnout for all age groups increase over the prior midterm election — approximately 13.6 percentage points, according to the U.S. Election Project's analysis.
But there are a few other factors that might have played a role in the significant jump for college student voting rates, according to Michael Nietzel, president emeritus of Missouri State University and a senior policy adviser to former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.
Writing for Forbes last fall, Nietzel theorized that college students doubled their voter turnout rate in 2018 in part because campuses are increasingly emphasizing civic learning and community engagement and incorporating engagement activities into their curricula. He also wrote that college-age students might have been drawn to the polls in 2018 to vote for progressive policies, which as a generalization they tend to support in larger numbers than other age groups.
If those trends hold, college-age voters could have a significant effect on the 2020 election, Nietzel said.
"Candidates who ignore the youth vote, especially as it foments on college campuses, will do so at their peril," he wrote for Forbes. "If the 2018 pattern repeats itself and college students once again flock to the polls, they will become a voting bloc with real power."
'We need more voter turnout'
But Missouri Southern officials wanting to keep up those rates may have some challenges ahead. MSSU students who vote told the Globe that they believe it's their civic duty to do so but that it also can be hard to stay on top of elections because voting often feels boring and underwhelming. Meanwhile, students who haven't voted say registering is something that tends to be near the bottom of the to-do list of a college student's busy life.
For Graber, the Missouri Southern sophomore and Carthage resident, voting can be a powerful tool, leading to direct change at the highest levels of the U.S. government.
"I registered to vote because I wasn't seeing progress in the areas that I wanted to see in Southwest Missouri," Graber said. "I’m a very LGBTQ-open person, and I have open-minded views."
Graber, 19, voted for the first time in 2018 and was "excited" for the opportunity, even though the process felt like a letdown when the polling place was nothing more than a "big old room with some empty tables."
Still, "I definitely think we need more voter turnout, and I think that's why we're in so many tricky situations we're in now," Graber said.
MSSU freshman Olivia Rogers, a registered voter, believes that being able to vote gives her a voice.
"I think everyone should have a voice, so I think everyone should have the right to vote," said Rogers, 19, of Joplin. "Whether I agree with a person’s decision or not, everyone should get out and voice their opinion."
When MSSU freshman Cally Chisholm, 22, received her voter registration in the mail, "I felt more like an adult," she said. In fact, she immediately placed the card in her wallet so it could be seen when she opened it — "like some sort of ID." She still keeps the card in her wallet today.
"It reminds me of my freedom," she said.
When Chisholm voted for the first time, she turned it into a memorable event. She got coffee and arrived at her polling place early. She double-checked everything she would need to have to receive her ballot. She even observed the types of people in line with her — she didn’t see a lot of adults her age. Most of those waiting in line were much older.
"It was a really cool experience, and I felt like I’d been a part of something," she said.
'Everyone's civic duty'
Dina McKenzie West, a MSSU sophomore from St. Louis, is a registered voter who said receiving her voting card was just one more item crossed off a long to-do list, something completed and forgotten until she became interested in politics over the past few years. Now, she cherishes the power the little card gives her.
She believes many in her age group are slow to vote because of a perceived reputation that young people today are lazy.
"I think what a lot of young people fail to realize is that we’re the future, and we have to set better examples," West said. "But it’s very hard because we’re seen as lazy or not having enough knowledge, things like that. Our generation gets a lot of backlash (and) a bad reputation. I feel like we probably don’t vote because we may not believe in ourselves as much or feel like our opinions don’t matter, so we don’t (vote). But our vote does matter."
Senior Lawrence Asistido missed out on the 2016 presidential election, but he voted for the first time during the 2018 midterm elections and also plans to vote this November. Voting, he said, "is everyone’s civic duty," despite its sometimes tedious nature.
"It was super boring, and I did it at a time when it was only old people who were voting, so I was one of youngest people there,” he said of his midterm election vote. “It was very awkward. I just stayed on my phone the whole time. Nobody wanted to talk to me. So I went in and went out."
Sheroen Loggins, a freshman who recently transferred to MSSU from St. Louis, is eligible to vote, but she hasn’t gotten around to registering yet. But she does eventually want to register, she said, because she understands the importance of the duty.
Voting means "a right to live your life, to make choices in your life, to make your own choices," she said. "It should be protected."
MSSU senior Zach Dobbs, 22, admitted that he was bored by the voting process when he first cast a vote during the 2016 primary election.
“My voting place is very small; it’s in Alba,” said Dobbs, of Webb City. "I was expecting this huge wave of people voting, (so) I was kind of underwhelmed by it all — I was voting in this really small room with five other people, and you’re usually by yourself in there. It was just a piece of paper, and you go fill in the circles. I didn’t think it would be like that."
Regardless, he plans on voting in the presidential election later this year.
"I wanted to vote so I could feel like I had a voice," he said. "I feel like if I didn’t vote I’d (have) no reason to complain about something that happens that I (don't) like."
1,000 colleges, universities
Institutions participating in the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement include more than 1,000 two- and four-year public and private colleges and universities across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., that receive detailed reports containing their students’ aggregate voter registration and voting rates broken down by student demographics, academic level and field of study.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.