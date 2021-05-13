As we head into another weekend full of graduation and commencement ceremonies, we're taking a moment to spotlight one graduate who has made the most of his time in college.
His name is Nathan Piccoli, and he has been named the 2021 Outstanding Graduate by the Alumni Association board at Missouri Southern State University. He'll graduate on Saturday with a double major in biology and biochemistry.
He also has done research in the campus reptile lab; published portions of his work in two abstracts; served as a peer reviewer for six journal submissions; participated in the Wildlife Society, Caduceus Club and Lion Ambassadors; and received awards from the Kansas Herpetological Society and the Missouri Southern research symposium.
What has he thought of his time at MSSU? And where will he go from here? Find out in reporter Kimberly Barker's story in Friday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of College Heights and Diamond playing in the quarterfinals of the Class 2 state softball tournament.
- An update on bills being approved during the final days of the spring 2021 Missouri legislative session.
- Profiles of the final three high school seniors on our All-Area Academic Excellence Team.
Enjoy the sunshine and have a good evening.
