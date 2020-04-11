Her first brush with the new coronavirus occurred at the San Francisco International Airport, where she noticed people of all walks wearing surgical masks and distancing themselves from one another.
A Missouri Southern student preparing for a 16-hour flight to study abroad in South Korea, Ana Elvia Sanchez Rosales had heard little about the COVID-19 pandemic that had erupted in southeastern China and was rapidly spreading worldwide at the time.
Curiosity melted into dread once she’d taken her seat inside the plane.
“The two people who were sitting with me started to make conversation and they put on masks,” Rosales said, a senior at Southern who is double majoring in international business and Spanish. “They asked me where I was going. I told them I was going to Seoul. One of the girls handed me a mask. ‘You’re going to need this where you are headed.’ And I was like — 'Uh-oh.’”
Since arriving in Seoul on Feb. 20, the 21-year-old student has received, regardless of her druthers, a front-row seat to the pandemic as it quickly crossed the Yellow Sea from China and into the small Asian country, where officials have so far seen 10,000-plus confirmed cases and 208 deaths. At that time, South Korea was the second most-infected country, next to China.
“I felt a little panicky because there were many signs (at the airport) that said if you were coming from China to please stay on the right- or left-hand side” of the corridor," she said in a Globe interview via email.
“The one thing that shook me to my core was seeing these masked people with suits that looked like the ones the astronauts wear," said Rosales, who was born in Mexico and grew up in McDonald County. "That’s when I thought to myself, ‘It’s kind of really serious here. What are you doing here?’”
Lonely, hungry and in quarantine
A van from the Sangmyung University, her new home away from home, picked up her and the other students from Incheon International Airport, including fellow MSSU student Adrian Navarro Mazariegos. They made a quick stop at a nearby department store because their dorm rooms had no bed sheets or pillows, Rosales said.
Upon reaching the university campus, she and the other students were immediately placed into quarantine. They were instructed not to leave their dorm rooms to venture outside for 14 days “to make sure we didn’t contract the virus while traveling,” she said. They were told to check their temperature twice a day, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and to write down any symptoms they might have on sheets of paper taped next to their doors. University officials checked these papers twice a day and signed off on them.
Food quickly became a problem.
“The first couple of weeks were a bit rough,” Rosales said. “We (had) a stove and refrigerator but no food. They told us we could get food delivered to our dormitory, but we couldn’t call to order because most places (didn’t) have someone who could speak English.” Eventually, “we were able to go to a small convenience store (named GS25) located nearby and get our food. I mostly ate ramen, kimbap (a popular picnic food of seaweed and rice), and water and juice that first week. I quickly grew tired of it — you can only get so much from a convenience store. Sometimes I would just sleep instead. I mentioned this to my friend (named Yujin) who told her parents; they were angry at our situation. Her dad took (me) to buy actual food. My friend was worried that we weren’t eating healthy, and she said we needed to eat better so we would be strong to fight off (any potential) disease.” Her friend’s parents lent her some pots and pans.
Life was bare bones in the beginning, but she played cards, watched Netflix, fell in love with Korean-made movies, including “Train to Busan” and “Kingdom,” wrote notes on her phone about her thoughts, sat out on the dorm room’s balcony for some fresh air and even dyed her hair — it’s gone from blue/green to purple and now is somewhere between purple and spicy red, she said.
When allowed outdoors, she and Adrian, living in the nearby all-male dormitory on campus, would socialize at the GS25 convenience store on campus.
“It was our way of staying sane,” she said.
Showing resilience
Rosales certainly possessed the mental fortitude to handle challenges.
While tackling 18 credit hours at Southern, she also averaged 55 hours each week at the Tyson Foods Inc. plant in Noel, a member of the nightshift packout crew. All of her classes, with the exception of one, took place on campus. School and work combined typically stretched from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“Some days I did not sleep," she said. "When I did, the most I slept was about five hours." During her daily commute between Joplin and Noel, “I would have to drive with the windows down, listening to loud music so I wouldn’t fall asleep.”
But the hard work paid off. She raised the $5,000 required to apply for her visa and visit South Korea.
“As cliché as it sounds, I want to reach for the stars and beyond,” she said. “I’ve been given the opportunity, so I’m going to take it. I’m hungry for knowledge.”
Worried about America
As the COVID-19 decline continues in South Korea, and normal life returns in stages, Rosales is keeping a concerned eye on the United States and her home with family in McDonald County.
“When I first arrived … I received a lot of sympathy, worries from people in the states," she said. "I think they did not think it would come to them since the USA is untouchable, the leading country in the world. Many people (back home) saw it as a foreign problem and not something that in a matter of time was also going to consume them.
“I am really concerned about the people in the states, especially seeing how they first reacted to (the virus) by hoarding things and seeing grocery stores emptied out. There was no such thing (like that) happening here." The South Koreans “are in shock at seeing how America is handling things.”
Staying put
While other students, including Mazariegos, have left South Korea to head back to their respective homes, Rosales isn’t budging. She’s hard at work with her studies. She plans to return home sometime in July.
“Coming to South Korea was something that seemed far-fetched and impossible at the time," she said. "I would often think to myself, ‘do you really think you can make this attainable and achievable? You’re just a small person — why are you having big dreams?’ But at the same time, I want to prove to that voice and to other people that I can do anything if I set my mind and to keep dreaming big."
