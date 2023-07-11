Lion icon

Missouri Southern State University students pose with the Lion Icon statue shortly after its unveiling in 2013. Globe file

The community is invited to attend an event Wednesday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of legislation that elevated Missouri Southern from a college to a university.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the Walton Black Box Theater on the MSSU campus. Parking is available behind that facility off Duquesne Road.

Former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden will be the guest of honor; he signed Senate Bill 55 two decades ago. Speakers also will include MSSU President Dean Van Galen and former state Sen. Gary Nodler, who shepherded the legislation through the Missouri Senate.

A reception will follow the event.

Details: 417-625-9617.

