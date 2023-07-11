The community is invited to attend an event Wednesday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of legislation that elevated Missouri Southern from a college to a university.
The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the Walton Black Box Theater on the MSSU campus. Parking is available behind that facility off Duquesne Road.
Former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden will be the guest of honor; he signed Senate Bill 55 two decades ago. Speakers also will include MSSU President Dean Van Galen and former state Sen. Gary Nodler, who shepherded the legislation through the Missouri Senate.
A reception will follow the event.
Details: 417-625-9617.
