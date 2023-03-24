Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri... Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Jasper and Newton Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shoal Creek near Joplin. * WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, flood waters innundate Wildcat State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.9 feet on 11/24/1987. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&