The 34th annual Missouri Southern State University regional science fair will be held Tuesday in the third-floor ballroom of Billingsly Student Center.
The competition for high school and middle school students is affiliated with the Society for Science and the Public. Individual or team projects are accepted from students in Vernon, Barton, Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barry, Lawrence, Cedar, Dade and St. Clair counties in Missouri; and Neosho, Crawford, Montgomery, Labette, Bourbon and Cherokee counties in Kansas.
This year’s fair will include 51 projects in the junior category (grades 5-8) and 13 projects in the senior category (grades 9-12) from six high schools and middle schools. Categories include behavioral and social sciences; cell, molecular and microbiology; chemistry and biochemistry; computer science, engineering and mathematics; earth and environmental sciences; human and animal sciences; physics and astronomy; and plant sciences.
Closed judging will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with public viewing available from 1 to 5 p.m.
Missouri Junior Academy of Science presentations will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Reynolds Hall in rooms 111, 204, 225 and 235. For this competition, high school and middle school students write a formal research paper and present their project during a 12-minute talk.
An awards ceremony for both competitions will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. in Cornell Auditorium.
Science fair first-place winners in all categories will receive medals and cash prizes. Grand-prize winners will receive certificates and cash prizes. The senior grand-prize winner will have an opportunity to participate at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, to be held May 14-19 in Dallas.
Special awards, including cash prizes, also will be offered by a variety of sponsors.
