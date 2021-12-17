Missouri Southern State University’s athletics department will host its annual Toy Toss during halftime at the basketball game vs. Lincoln University at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Toy Toss provides hundreds of toys to nonprofit organizations. Ronald McDonald House of the Four States will be the recipient of this year’s donation, where families with hospitalized children will receive the gifts.
Toys that can’t be thrown will be collected courtside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.