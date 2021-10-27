Missouri Southern State University's marching band will be joined by high school musicians from around the area at the Saturday football game halftime show.
The annual Mass Band Day is a chance for band students to perform at the collegiate level while making connections with the university’s music faculty and marching band members.
Area schools participating in the Halloween-themed halftime show include Webb City High School, Diamond High School and Seneca High School. Students will arrive at 10 a.m. and do sectional work with MSSU faculty starting at 10:30 a.m. Students will eat lunch in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center and then attend the football game against Missouri Western at 2 p.m.
