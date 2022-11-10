Six area high school bands will gather for Mass Band Day on Saturday at Missouri Southern State University.
Students will arrive at 8 a.m. and break into sectional work with faculty members. They will also perform with the Lion Pride marching band during halftime at the 2 p.m. football game vs. Washburn at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The halftime show will honor veterans and first responders for their service, said Brandon Robinson, assistant professor of music and director of bands.
Details: 417-625-3002, music@mssu.edu.
