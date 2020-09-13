Missouri will celebrate 200 years as a state in August 2021, and the Missouri State Historical Society is asking Missourians to help.
The organization and the St. Louis Ambassadors are seeking contributions from groups to add to a time capsule that will remind future residents of the years leading up to Missouri’s 200th birthday.
Contributions will be placed in a time capsule that will be stored at the State Historical Society headquarters in Columbia and opened in 25 years.
“Missouri’s bicentennial is an important time for Missourians to look back on our past and use this moment to come together for a better future,” said Richard T. Pisani, president of the St. Louis Ambassadors, a volunteer organization that began when the Gateway Arch neared completion.
Who can contribute?
Beth Pike, a spokeswoman for the State Historical Society, said groups from all parts of Missouri are being asked to submit items that will be considered for addition to the time capsule.
“This is something we’re hoping we can get everyone around the state to participate in,” Pike said. “We do ask it to be a group — it could be a school group, it could be a business, it could be a local club, but some kind of organization, nonprofit or for-profit. The reason is we could get too much material if we just open it up to individuals, as you can imagine.”
Contributions will be accepted through Aug. 10, 2021, and an event to commemorate the time capsule will be held Aug. 27, 2021, in St. Louis. Once sealed, the time capsule will be housed at the State Historical Society of Missouri until Aug. 10, 2046, when it will be opened and the contents shared with the public.
All participants will be notified of their successful submission and receive a certificate for participating in the time capsule.
Organizations, institutions, businesses, and local and state government agencies in Missouri are invited to participate by contributing three items: one to represent their past, one to represent their present and a note to future Missourians.
Items should measure no larger than 8.5 by 14 inches and, combined, be no more than a quarter-inch thick. All submissions need to be in printed form and not electronic.
“I think photographs speak volumes,” Pike said. “If someone has some photos they want to share — maybe it’s a photo of this time with the pandemic, maybe a school class with their masks on trying to learn. I think a note to the future would be really cool.”
Pike said electronic submissions can’t be accepted because electronic mediums and memory are constantly changing.
“We don’t know in 25 years whether anyone will be able to read a thumb drive or not, so we want to avoid that,” Pike said.
Once in a lifetime
Pike said she knows people may be distracted by the pandemic and social unrest, but she hopes that by next year, those things may be fading and Missourians can celebrate the state’s 200 birthday.
Pike said she recalled celebrating the U.S. bicentennial in 1976 as a child and the excitement and pride that enveloped the country in the months leading up to that celebration.
“I hope people realize this is really a once-in-a-lifetime experience to have this bicentennial,” Pike said. “Some people probably remember when we were younger when we had the bicentennial of the United States in 1976. I remember how cool that was. I think I was in sixth grade when that happened, and I still remember moments of it very well.
“I remember the bicentennial quarters and the bicentennial train. I’m thinking that, hopefully, by next year, maybe we’ll be on the back side of this pandemic, we’re all hoping for a vaccine or all of that, and I think we’re going to be really ready to celebrate.”
Watch this space
Events and projects to celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial can be reviewed at missouri2021.org and the State Historical Society of Missouri’s site, shsmo.org/missouri-2021. An online registration form is required for all submissions to the Missouri Bicentennial Time Capsule, and items should be mailed to the State Historical Society of Missouri, Attn: Time Capsule, 605 Elm St., Columbia, MO 65201.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.