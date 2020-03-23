"If things progress as is, COVID-19 patients will deplete the state's available hospital beds, ventilators and precious personal protection equipment," the Missouri State Medical Association warned today.
"Any additional time without a shelter-in-place requirement wastes crucial healthcare resources, including manpower."
The statement by Missouri's largest association of physicians and surgeons was sent to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson today, requesting a shelter-in-place order by executive action. It was signed by James DiRenna, president of the organization.
The organization said a shelter-in-place order is now the only way to curb "exponential growth" of the pandemic in Missouri.
"We accept the likelihood that a number of physicians will contract COVID-19 while treating the citizens of Missouri. Despite that known fact, we are prepared to carry out our responsibilities for as long as needed," the organization stated.
