Beginning this week, Missouri state parks will temporarily close all indoor spaces, including visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices.
Eagle viewing events at Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville, scheduled for Dec. 19 and again for Jan. 23 have been canceled.
The parks and historic sites remain open. That includes day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails, and they will continue to operate under normal off-season hours.
“Many people will continue to want to get out and enjoy our state parks and we will continue to welcome the public,” Mike Sutherland, Missouri State Parks director, said in a statement. “We hope that our state parks will serve as a break from the stress associated with COVID-19 and provide healthy recreation opportunities through the holiday season.”
Because offices and other indoor services are closed, visitors should come prepared. They can get more information, including a site status map before heading to the park, at mostateparks.com.
Campgrounds are available on a first-come, first-served basis at most Missouri park campgrounds, and some offer reservations during the off-season period. For more information on camping, visit mostateparks.com/activity/camping.
According to the statement, while interpretive programming at parks and sites has been postponed, many parks and sites have virtual alternatives and are providing other opportunities, such as virtual tours, lesson plans and online programming for visitors, educators and families. People can learn more about what is being offered at each location by calling the park or site office or following Missouri State Parks on Facebook.
When visiting a Missouri state park or historic site, visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and be proactive. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
