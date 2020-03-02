While there are no positive cases of coronavirus in Missouri to date, state Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, wants residents to know state officials are taking action to get ahead of any problems.
"We're realistic that the possibility of it being here is pretty high," Roberts said. "We just want to be prepared."
Roberts is one of about a dozen lawmakers named recently by Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, to the Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention.
Roberts said the committee heard Monday from two infectious disease specialists and Randall Williams, a physician who is director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Williams was recently in Washington, D.C., meeting with health officials in President Donald Trump's administration about preparations if the disease starts spreading in the U.S. as it has in China, parts of Asia and elsewhere.
"This has real potential," Roberts said, "but the big thing we want the public to know right now is not to panic."
Missouri public health officials said last week that they have been watching several dozen people who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus or traveled to places that put them at risk, but that none has become ill.
The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory in Jefferson City also was approved recently by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin providing testing. Roberts said the lab can turn test results in as little as six hours, rather than several days.
He also said the experts on Monday stressed the importance of basic steps people can take to minimize spreading coronovirus or other diseases, including:
• Washing hands.
• Coughing into your elbow rather than into your hand.
• Staying home from work when sick.
Also on the committee is Dr. Jon Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, who is its chairman. Patterson is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he earned both his bachelor's and medical degrees. After medical school, Patterson completed his surgical residency at Truman Medical Center in downtown Kansas City.
“I believe the more information Missourians have, the better equipped the state will be to mitigate the spread of the virus and also monitor for symptoms so a prompt response is possible," Haahr said in a statement. "With Dr. Patterson as the chair, this panel is designed to ask the questions on Missourians’ minds regarding coronavirus and for the department to assure the public that Missouri is taking preventive measures and is ready to respond if needed.”
Oklahoma update
Oklahoma health officials said Monday they are within a week or two from having the capacity to diagnosis the virus in that state as well. Opening up the lab will allow for faster diagnosis and increased response times as suspected cases arise, said Jamie Dukes, a spokeswoman for the State Department of Health.
As of Monday, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, though two cases remain under investigation.
Media reports indicate more than 3,000 people globally have died, including six people in the state of Washington. Officials report nearly 90,000 illnesses worldwide, including more than 80 in the U.S.
Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, said last week that hospitals deal with infectious diseases every day and are as ready as they can be.
“Right now, coronavirus is very scary,” she said. “We believe our hospitals are ready and prepared to handle this virus just like they handle viruses every day.”
Kansas officials also said they have had no cases of the disease.
The Associated Press and Janelle Stecklein, who covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites, contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.