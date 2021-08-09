Capitol murals, including those by Thomas Hart Benton, focus of conservation efforts

Thomas Hart Benton’s mural in the House Lounge of the Missouri State Capitol depicts social and industrial history in Missouri. Benton created the mural in 1936 for a commission of $16,000, which is said to be the equivalent of $400,000 today. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

It's almost Missouri's time to shine.

Missouri on Tuesday will celebrate two centuries of statehood, having been accepted on Aug. 10, 1821.

To commemorate this event, the Globe will take a look at murals depicting some of the events of the past 200 years. These murals, by Neosho-born Thomas Hart Benton, grace the state Capitol building.

