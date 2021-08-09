It's almost Missouri's time to shine.
Missouri on Tuesday will celebrate two centuries of statehood, having been accepted on Aug. 10, 1821.
To commemorate this event, the Globe will take a look at murals depicting some of the events of the past 200 years. These murals, by Neosho-born Thomas Hart Benton, grace the state Capitol building.
Learn more in a story from reporter Debby Woodin. You'll find it online at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest on COVID-19 deaths in the area.
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council work session.
- Columnist John Newby, discussing what communities should focus on when it comes to priorities.
It's gonna get hot again, so stay safe out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.