Employers throughout Missouri will participate in a virtual job fair hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development.
The fair will feature openings targeting job seekers looking for remote and/or part-time work. Job seekers statewide will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring organizations, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews, and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities.
Interested job seekers can register for the fair at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com. Job seekers should create a profile and upload their resumes so employers can easily reach out after the fairs.
