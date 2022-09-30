The state of Missouri will receive $34.8 million in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help communities combat the opioid epidemic, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt recently announced.
Specifically, Missouri will receive:
• $25.3 million in flexible funding to states to implement opioid use disorder interventions in the best way that fits their needs.
• $9.5 million for nine Missouri health providers to expand access to substance use disorder treatment and prevention services in rural areas.
“More than 1,500 Missourians lost their lives to an opioid-related overdose last year,” Blunt said in a statement. “It is a public health crisis that is devastating families and communities. These grants will help expand access to opioid prevention, treatment and recovery programs across the state, especially in areas that need it the most. Our subcommittee has worked in a bipartisan way to support life-saving programs to combat the opioid epidemic, and we need to continue making it a priority as we move forward.”
Blunt is the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.