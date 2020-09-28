The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has expanded its COVID-19 dashboard.
The new dashboard, which can be found at showmestrong.mo.gov, will offer charts, maps and measures about COVID-19 and its impact, state officials said. It includes information from the state's health, economic development, social services and education departments.
The dashboard on Monday reported 123,276 total cases for Missouri, down from the 123,406 cases it had reported a day earlier. No explanation was given for the discrepancy. An additional 11 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,074.
