The Missouri Veterans Commission today announced that it is restricting access to visitors, vendors and volunteers at its veterans homes — including the one in Mt. Vernon — until further notice. The state said it was taking the steps "in efforts to protect our veterans, families and staff to the best of our ability."
The news follows announcements on Saturday that there is a “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in St. Louis County and a “presumptive positive” case from Johnson County, Kansas. Both cases were the first known in each state.
In a statement, the Missouri Veterans Commission said, "This is being done to ensure we attempt all efforts to prevent the virus from entering our home. We will encourage communication with your loved one daily. Our staff will also assist those who want to 'see' their loved ones using FaceTime or with other video methods. We also encourage families to communicate with the home’s staff to address any concerns promptly."
Similar announcements were made for veterans homes in Warrensburg, St. James, Mexico, Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.
