Here in Missouri and Kansas, it's election day, which means our staff will be busy later this evening bringing you the latest results in a number of races.
At stake in Missouri is the issue of Medicaid expansion. Missouri's Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level. The ballot proposal would expand eligibility to hundreds of thousands of low-income Missouri residents.
Polls will close shortly, at 7 p.m., and you will find results of the Medicaid expansion proposal and all statewide and local races at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- The latest from food columnist Josie Mai, who will share some of her favorite recipes for summer staples corn and tomatoes.
- A tribute by Jim Henry, sports editor, to Tony Dubray, a longtime coach and administrator at Liberal High School who died on Sunday at age 89.
- An update from reporter Jeff Lehr on a weekend shooting in Carthage, which culminated in the suspect, Lane Stephens, being charged Tuesday with first-degree murder.
Thanks for reading, and have a good evening.
