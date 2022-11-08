Just four years after authorizing the use of medical marijuana in the state, Missouri voters on Tuesday were more evenly divided on a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use for adults.
Voters also were split on four other ballot questions pertaining to municipal securities, police funding for Kansas City, the Missouri National Guard and a constitutional convention.
With 1,613 of 3,266 precincts reporting statewide as of 10:15 p.m., Amendment 3 had garnered 607,282 "no" votes and 595,701 "yes" votes for a nearly even split, according to unofficial results late Tuesday. The amendment would legalize recreational marijuana for personal use for adults 21 and older, create automatic expungement of past nonviolent marijuana records, allow individuals who are incarcerated with nonviolent marijuana-related offenses to petition for release and impose a 6% tax on the sale of marijuana.
The question was placed on the ballot from an initiative petition filed by Legal Missouri 2022. Medical marijuana was approved by a majority of voters in 2018.
In addition to Missouri, four other states had marijuana legalization questions on their ballots for voters on Tuesday. The measure passed in Maryland; results were still being tallied in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota as of press time.
Amendment 1, which was being rejected with 55.3% of the vote, would allow the state treasurer to invest state funds in municipal securities.
If approved, this measure would grant the state Legislature the authority to pass laws allowing the treasurer to invest in “other reasonable and prudent financial instruments and securities.” This question was placed on the ballot by the 101st General Assembly, where it was approved 156-1 in the House and 32-0 in the Senate.
Amendment 4, which was passing with 64% of the vote, would require Kansas City to spend 25% of general revenue on its police force, an increase from the current 20% requirement. It also was approved for placement on the ballot by the Legislature.
The only police force established by the state board of police commissioners is found in Kansas City. It is governed by the mayor and four members appointed by the governor who have oversight of the police budget.
With its passage, the amendment would allow the Legislature by law to increase the minimum funding for a police force established by the state board of police commissioners.
Amendment 5, which was passing with 61.7% of the vote, would allow the Missouri National Guard to become its own department within Missouri’s state government. Currently, the Missouri National Guard is a division of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
The measure was placed on the ballot after approval by the Missouri House and Senate. Forty-eight other states have moved their National Guard to separate departments, reporting directly to their governors, according to the Missouri National Guard Association.
The Missouri National Guard will continue to partner with all local and state agencies during emergencies.
The question of a constitutional convention was being soundly rejected with 67.7% of the vote. It is asked of Missouri voters every 20 years.
The convention's approval would require the governor to call an election to select 83 delegates from across the state to meet and write a new constitution, which would be submitted for final approval to voters.
