Missouri voters on Tuesday will decide whether to support a Legislature-submitted proposal that would reverse a statewide redistricting process that voters approved just two years ago.
Known as Amendment 3, the proposal seeks a constitutional amendment to undo the Clean Missouri redistricting plan that was approved with 62% of the vote in 2018.
Redistricting is a big topic nationally because all states must redraw their congressional and legislative districts based on the results of this year’s census. In most states, those redistricting decisions will be made next year by lawmakers and governors, though an increasing number of states have shifted the responsibility to special commissions.
Missouri was among five states where voters in 2018 approved ballot measures designed to diminish the potential for political influences in redistricting. It’s the only state to require a nonpartisan demographer to draw state House and Senate districts to achieve what proponents said would be “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” as determined by a specific mathematical formula.
An Associated Press analysis showed that the formula likely would lead to Democratic gains in the Legislature while dropping Republican majorities closer to the more even partisan division often reflected in statewide races.
In response, the Republican-led Legislature earlier this year drafted Amendment 3 for the November ballot. It's a constitutional amendment that would abolish the nonpartisan demographer position — returning the task to a pair of bipartisan commissions.
Supporters
Supporters of Amendment 3 say they believe the original Clean Missouri ballot measure in 2018 was misleading for voters because it was packaged with other components unrelated to redistricting, and they want to rectify that with Amendment 3.
They also argue the redistricting system prior to the adoption of Clean Missouri worked fine, and they cite concerns about the process being overseen by a single demographer.
"This puts a lot of power into one person's hand, with no counterbalance or check at all," state Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, recently told the Globe. "I always liked groups a lot better because you're going to have more people involved and you get a better hashed-out result."
The Missouri Farm Bureau also supports Amendment 3, says its president, Blake Hurst. The group believes that under Clean Missouri, any redrawing of legislative districts to make them competitive could mean the erasure of some voters.
"It will no longer be law or tradition to draw compact districts or districts that respect towns, counties or common interests," Hurst wrote recently in a criticism of the 2018 measure. "We’ll have to mix rural and urban voters to ensure more competitive districts, and legislators elected under this scheme will be forced to balance the interests of constituents of wildly different backgrounds, professions and concerns."
That's the primary concern of voter Betty Claflin, who lives on a farm near Sheldon in rural Vernon County. She favors Amendment 3 because without it, she worries that Clean Missouri would lump together different areas of the state to force districts that are competitive.
"We will have no representation," she said of the rural parts of the state.
Opposition
Members of Clean Missouri, campaigning against Amendment 3, say they have a broad bipartisan coalition working to oppose the measure, which they say protects politicians and proposes a redistricting system unlike any model in effect elsewhere in the country.
Among the more vocal critics is Republican John Danforth, a three-term U.S. senator from Missouri who also served as Missouri attorney general and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. A supporter of Clean Missouri in 2018, Danforth said the original measure's intent to ensure competitive districts would result in elected officials who are better equipped to work together to serve constituents across the board.
"Like a lot of people, I'm concerned about the state of politics in America — it really doesn't work now," he said last week during a virtual news conference. "It is so fractured, so divided, that politics is no longer a place where you can bring together competing interests and try to work things out. ... (Under Amendment 3), there is no longer a need, if a general election isn't competitive, to appeal to some voters. That, I think, is the issue before us."
Similar concerns were echoed by AARP Missouri, said its state advocacy director, Jay Hardenbrook. The group opposes Amendment 3 because it would reverse districts that are drawn to be competitive, thereby potentially allowing lawmakers to heed only the voters or donors they want, he said.
"If you don't have to stand up next to somebody with different views, then you don't have to listen to your constituents," he said of lawmakers. "It's essential that our folks are able to be heard and be listened to, and in a situation where there are noncompetitive districts, they don't get that right."
The League of Women Voters of Missouri, a nonpartisan organization, also opposes Amendment 3, said its president, Evelyn Maddox. She contends that voters clearly understood their support for Clean Missouri in 2018 because the league had helped educate Missourians on the issue, she said.
"We know Amendment 3 is a long-term threat to our democracy," Maddox said last week during a statewide news conference. "It would return redistricting to the hands of politicians who have a history of redrawing district lines to benefit themselves. Unfairly drawn districts for the next 10 years is a very serious threat."
Other components
In addition to the redistricting proposal, Amendment 3 also contains two other elements. If approved, it would change the threshold of lobbyists’ gifts from $5 to $0 and lower the campaign contribution limit for state Senate campaigns from $2,500 to $2,400.
The ballot measure has already seen changes. The original ballot language was ruled in August by Cole County Circuit Judge Pat Joyce as insufficient, unfair and partly false. The language was replaced with a summary suggested by Clean Missouri officials that states the amendment would repeal the 2018 law and replace it with rules proposed by the Legislature.
About Amendment 1
Amendment 1 would impose term limits on elected statewide officials.
Currently, the governor and state treasurer are the only elected state officials restricted to two consecutive four-year terms. The amendment would place the same restriction on the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor.
Supporters say expanding term limits to all statewide offices would bring consistency across the offices and would prevent career politicians. Republican state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, of Parkville, who sponsored the amendment, said every statewide elected official would be treated the same if the amendment passes.
Opponents argue the amendment attempts to address a problem that doesn’t exist and would deprive statewide offices of experienced administrators. Republican state Sen. Ed Emery, of Lamar, said term limits would reduce the value of the office.
Previous term limit proposals have passed overwhelmingly in Missouri. In 1965, more than 72% of Missourians approved term limits for the governor, and term limits for state legislators passed by an even greater margin in 1992.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Amendment 2?
Missouri voters will find constitutional amendments 1 and 3 on the Tuesday ballot. Amendment 2, which sought to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, also was initially certified for the November ballot but was moved to the August election, where it was approved by voters.
