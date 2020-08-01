Missouri voters will decide fate of Medicaid expansion Tuesday

Voters on Tuesday will have the opportunity to decide whether Missouri becomes the 38th state to expand Medicaid to thousands of low-income individuals.
Missouri’s Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.
The ballot proposal would expand eligibility under the terms of the 2010 federal health care law signed by President Barack Obama. That law provides a higher-than-usual federal funding share for states that expand Medicaid coverage to adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, about $17,600 for an individual or $30,000 for a family of three.
Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature has repeatedly rejected Medicaid expansion proposals over the past decade, which prompted supporters to turn to the initiative process to place the measure on the ballot. By proposing a constitutional amendment instead of a new law, supporters have ensured that lawmakers will be unable to change it without going back to voters.
Supporters
In an oft-cited study, researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have estimated that the policy would result in $38.9 million in savings in the first year, even after the state allocates its obligations for 10% of the expanded services. They also predict that the savings to the state after five years would be more than $1 billion annually.
“Medicaid expansion also has the obvious benefit of increasing access to health care — and, in particular, preventive health care services— which has the potential to save money by keeping low-income Missourians healthier and more able to be productive as taxpaying members of the workforce," said Abby Barker, an assistant professor who was involved in the study.
Support for the proposal has come from all sectors, including health care and state and local chambers of commerce. Both of Joplin's hospital systems have expressed their support for Medicaid expansion.
"We believe expanding Medicaid is simply the right thing to do," officials with Mercy Hospital Joplin said through a spokesperson. "As a healing ministry of Jesus, Mercy is called to care for the sick and the poor. We know expanding Medicaid will provide health care coverage for many hardworking people in our state. We support letting the voters decide what's best for Missourians."
Medicaid expansion will improve the health of residents who are caught in the gap — those who make too much money to qualify for Marketplace subsidies but not enough to buy insurance, those who have lost their health insurance but are not yet old enough for Medicare, and others who can't afford to see a doctor, said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System.
"Medicaid expansion can help reduce high-cost emergency health interventions that could be managed with regular primary care. Medicaid expansion can actually bring money to our state by claiming the millions and millions of dollars that are currently being left in Washington and given to other states," she said in a statement. "While the financial impact on hospitals of not expanding Medicaid is troubling, far worse is the impact on individuals and families who don’t have health coverage and, as a result, can’t avail themselves of the health services they desperately need."
A coalition of national health advocacy groups also has announced support for Amendment 2, including the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Missouri, the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network and Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
"Medicaid provides critical access to care for people with heart conditions, and it serves as a coverage backbone for individuals," said Maura Gray, the Missouri government relations director for the American Heart Association. "By supporting this amendment, we can give our neighbors access to health care."
Among the supporters outside the health care industry is the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the state's most influential business groups.
In announcing the chamber's support in June, President and CEO Daniel Mehan cited a study that shows expanding eligibility for Medicaid could create more than 16,300 new jobs annually in its first four years. The study was done by economic analytics firm Regional Economic Models Inc. and commissioned by the Missouri Foundation for Health.
"Let's not miss this chance to bolster our economy during this recovery while expanding access to health care for our fellow Missourians," Mehan said.
Opposition
Opposition to Medicaid expansion has primarily come from some of Missouri's Republican lawmakers, who say they are worried about the effect the proposal could have on the state budget.
Lawmakers have said Medicaid covers approximately 40% of the state’s overall budget, which includes federal funds. The state would contribute 10% of the expansion costs, estimated overall at $2 billion, meaning the state would pay about $200 million annually.
“Expanding Medicaid is going to put even more pressure on the state budget,” said Scott Fitzpatrick, the Republican state treasurer, during a recent stop in Joplin.
In recent months, the state’s general revenue budget has been cut by more than $1 billion because of the pandemic, including in areas such as elementary school funding, college scholarships and support services, said state Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, chairman of the House Budget Committee.
He said the longer-term consequence of Medicaid expansion is troubling, especially because Amendment 2 doesn't provide a funding mechanism for its proposal.
“I don’t think we’re talking about that enough,” he said recently. “When that bill comes due, it will have a devastating effect on Missouri’s economy."
The Missouri chapter of Americans for Prosperity also has signaled its opposition to Medicaid expansion, citing an "already broken system" that would be burdened by the addition of hundreds of thousands of residents.
“In a time of economic crisis and a struggling state budget with expected shortfalls, adding a permanent and substantial financial burden to our state expenses will have severe consequences," state director Jeremy Cady said.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is seeking reelection, said earlier this summer that he believes the state cannot afford to broaden eligibility to more low-income adults, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t think it’s the time to be expanding anything in the state of Missouri right now,” he said. “There’s absolutely not going to be any extra money whatsoever.”
A ballot estimate prepared by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office says the state’s financial implications could range from an additional $200 million of costs annually to $1 billion of annual savings by 2026. Galloway, a Democrat who is running against Parson for governor, supports Medicaid expansion.
Other states
To date, 37 states and Washington, D.C., have adopted Medicaid expansion measures, while 13 states have not adopted the expansion.
Those that have expanded Medicaid have done so using a variety of mechanisms. Many states have used a standard legislative process, while the governors of some states have relied on executive authority to expand Medicaid while bypassing the state Legislature. States including Idaho, Maine, Nebraska and Utah have all expanded Medicaid through ballot questions that amended state statutes.
Oklahoma in June became the first state to amend its Constitution to expand Medicaid, with a state question passing by less than 1%.
States that have expanded Medicaid have reported generally positive results, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. National research has found that were no significant increases in spending from state funds as a result of Medicaid expansion, and no significant reductions in state spending on education, transportation or other programs as a result of expansion, from 2010 to 2015, the foundation says.
Moreover, multiple studies suggest that Medicaid expansion can result in state savings by offsetting costs in other areas, including costs related to behavioral health services, crime and the criminal justice system, and the Supplemental Security Income program, the foundation says.
The foundation also notes that states where expansion has already occurred report broader health coverage for residents. Studies show that those states experienced significant coverage gains and reductions in uninsured rates for low-income residents and vulnerable populations, increased coverage for children as their parents gained coverage and positive coverage effects in rural areas, the foundation says.
When it comes to the intersection of Medicaid expansion and the coronavirus pandemic, new research from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows that states that have expanded Medicaid were better positioned to respond to the public health emergency and prevent an economic downturn. That's in part because people who are uninsured may forgo testing or treatment for COVID-19 because they can't afford it, the agency said. Additionally, expanding Medicaid in the remaining states could cover 650,000 currently uninsured essential or front-line workers, the agency said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
