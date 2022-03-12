JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Cecilia Williams wants drunk drivers to be held accountable for their crimes.
Williams lost her 30-year-old son, 25-year-old daughter-in-law-to-be and 4-month-old grandson to a drunk driver who had crashed into them in April of last year. She’s pushing for legislation that would require those responsible for such crimes to financially support the child who survives the death of their parent.
The bill, which was heard by a House committee last week, goes by the name Bentley’s Law, in honor of the eldest grandson of Williams, who she now takes care of as his legal guardian.
Williams testified before the House Committee on Crime Prevention, pleading for the bill to pass.
“When I look at the statistics, it amazes me how many people continue to do the same thing over and over again,” Williams said. “When (drunk drivers) don’t have remorse, at some point we have to teach them that their responsibility has to continue forever as well. These kids, they have to continue forever without their parents.”
Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, introduced the bill. Williams lives in his district.
The bill has gained national attention, as it is the first of its kind. According to Henderson, several states have filed similar versions.
The Tennessee House recently passed its version of Henderson’s bill, and it is set to move on to the state Senate. A version of the bill was just filed in the Pennsylvania senate as well. States such as Texas, Alabama and California are currently looking over their versions of Bentley’s Law to ensure that multiple offenders of drunk driving are held accountable.
Jennifer Wamsganz, program director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Missouri, shared statistics that support the bill.
Under the bill, the financial support would continue until the child turns 18, or if the child were already 18, would pay them as they went through a higher education institute.
“The National Highway Safety Administration just recently released data from 2020, announcing that in the state of Missouri, 312 people were killed in drunk driving crashes, which reflects a 32% increase since data was collected in 2019,” Wamsganz said.
Williams told the committee that she did a lot of research before making her case to Henderson.
“I did a lot of searching, and what I found were repeat offenders, and I found people who were suffering because the person who killed their family had no insurance, and children were left without their parents … and families were just struggling to keep afloat,” Williams said. “When I look at the problem of repeat offenders, it does not seem to stop. I see people who will go to prison, they come back out and they are a repeat offender again. So they don’t learn.”
When it comes to drunk driving crashes, the National Highway Traffic Administration has reported that about 28 people in the U.S. die every day from drivers under the influence of alcohol. That is the equivalent of one person dying every 52 minutes.
