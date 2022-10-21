Today in the Globe newsroom we looked ahead to November's elections.
Four years ago, Missourians passed a measure approving the use of medical marijuana. This year they will decide if recreational use should be allowed.
We ill have more about this issue and how people feel about Amendment 3 in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Other election issues to be decided.
- Mourning for a beloved Carthage teacher who died.
- Helping children with food allergies trick-or-treat safely.
We hope you have a relaxing weekend.
