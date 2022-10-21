Marijuana

Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will head to the polls to decide the fate of a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults. If Amendment 3 is approved, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize marijuana use for adults. AP FILE PHOTO

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked ahead to November's elections. 

Four years ago, Missourians passed a measure approving the use of medical marijuana. This year they will decide if recreational use should be allowed. 

We ill have more about this issue and how people feel about Amendment 3 in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Other election issues to be decided. 
  • Mourning for a beloved Carthage teacher who died. 
  • Helping children with food allergies trick-or-treat safely. 

