In addition to president and other federal lawmakers, Missouri residents on Tuesday will vote on an all-but-full slate of state government leaders.
On the ballot this year for four-year terms are Missouri’s governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general.
GOVERNOR
The only statewide elected office not up for election this year that of auditor, although its current incumbent, Democrat Nicole Galloway, is on Tuesday's ballot challenging Gov. Mike Parson for the state’s top executive office.
• Galloway, 38, of Columbia, grew up in Fenton and is a lifelong Missouri resident.
She attended Missouri University of Science and Technology, where she majored in applied mathematics and economics, and then attended the University of Missouri, where she earned her master's degree in business administration and became a certified public accountant.
She served as Boone County treasurer and was appointed state auditor in 2015. She was elected to the post in 2016.
She is currently Missouri's only Democratic statewide officeholder.
• Parson, 64, of Bolivar, was raised on a farm in Hickory County and owns a cow-calf operation in Bolivar. He took college classes without earning a degree.
Parson served as sheriff in Polk County for 12 years, served four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives and served two terms in the Missouri Senate. He was elected lieutenant governor of Missouri in 2016 and became governor in May 2018 upon the resignation of Eric Greitens.
• Third-party candidates for Missouri governor are Jerome H. Bauer, of St. Louis, running for the Green Party, and Rik Combs, of Lohman, running as a Libertarian.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Democrat Alissia Canady, a Kansas City attorney, is facing off against Republican Mike Kehoe, a former state senator who was appointed lieutenant governor to succeed Parson.
• Canady, 40, is a lifelong resident of Kansas City. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Park University and her juris doctorate degree from the University of South Dakota.
She has worked as a private attorney and as an assistant county prosecutor in Jackson County. She served one term on the City Council in Kansas City and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2018.
• Kehoe, 58, of Jefferson City, was born in St. Louis and has lived in mid-Missouri for 30 years.
He owned a car dealership and continues to own a cattle business on his family farm.
He served in the Missouri Senate from 2011 to 2018 before he was appointed lieutenant governor by Parson in 2018.
• Third-party candidates on the ballot are Bill Slantz, of St. Charles, running on the Libertarian ticket, and Kelley Dragoo, of Kansas City, running on the Green Party ticket.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Democrat Yinka Faleti is challenging GOP incumbent Jay Ashcroft, who was elected to the post in 2016.
• Faleti, 44, was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and immigrated with his family to the United States at age 7. His family lived in several states before settling down in Texas, where Faleti graduated from the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science.
He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served in the Army for six years, attaining the rank of captain and serving three deployments overseas.
He moved to St. Louis after leaving the Army and obtained his law degree from Washington University. He was senior vice president of the Greater St. Louis United Way and executive director of Forward Through Ferguson before deciding to run for secretary of state.
• Ashcroft, 47, was born in Jefferson City and graduated from Jefferson City High School before earning his bachelor's degree in engineering management from Missouri University of Science and Technology at Rolla.
He moved to West Plains and worked for a defense-based engineering company. He earned a master’s degree in engineering management and moved to St. Louis to start teaching engineering and technology classes in the St. Louis Community College system.
He earned his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and practiced law for eight years in St. Louis County before running for secretary of state in 2016. He had run unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2014 in St. Louis.
• Third-party candidates for Missouri secretary of state are Libertarian Carl Herman Freese, of Foristell; Paul Lehmann, of Fayette, on the Green Party ticket; and Paul Venable, of Moberly, member of the Constitution Party.
TREASURER
Republican incumbent state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is being challenged by Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund, a former state lawmaker.
• Englund, 46, is a native of south St. Louis County and graduated from Lindbergh High School before earning her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in political science from The American University in Washington, D.C. She worked for the Clinton-Gore campaign and was an intern in U.S. Rep. Richard Gephardt’s office before going to work for the Small Business Administration.
She started her own business, called GiftPak Express, in 1999 and continues to run that today. She moved back to St. Louis in 2001 and worked for the St. Louis County Economic Council and then in private business until she was elected to the Missouri House in 2008.
She served in the House for two years and then served on the Lindbergh Board of Education in 2011. She was reelected to the House in 2012 and currently works as a consultant in the clean energy industry.
• Fitzpatrick, 33, is a lifelong Missourian and graduated from Cassville High School and the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
In 2003, he started MariCorp U.S., a boat dock repair company on Table Rock Lake. In 2006, he guided the company as it expanded into manufacturing and installing new boat docks and lifts.
Before becoming state treasurer, he served six years in the Missouri House of Representatives, representing Barry, Lawrence and Stone counties. He also serves on the board of directors of the Cassville Area YMCA and the Shell Knob Senior Center.
• Third-party candidates for Missouri treasurer are Libertarian Nicholas "Nick" Kasoff, of Ferguson, and Joseph Civettini, of St. Louis, for the Green Party.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
GOP incumbent Attorney General Eric Schmitt faces a contest with Democrat Rich Finneran, a former assistant U.S. attorney.
• Finneran, 36, of St. Louis, was born in New Orleans and grew up in St. Louis County. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina and his law degree from the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.
He served as an assistant U.S. attorney in St. Louis from 2010 to 2017. He currently has a private practice.
This is his first bid for elected office.
• Schmitt, 45, of Kirkwood, was appointed attorney general of Missouri on Jan. 9, 2017, to succeed Josh Hawley, who was elected to the U.S. Senate halfway through his four-year term.
Schmitt is a lifelong resident of St. Louis County and an attorney in Clayton. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Truman State University and earned his juris doctorate at the Saint Louis University School of Law.
He served in the Missouri Senate from 2009 to 2017. He was elected state treasurer in 2016 after he left the Senate because of term limits and before he was appointed attorney general.
• One third-party candidate, Libertarian Kevin C. Babcock, of St. Louis, is running for attorney general.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.