Students across Missouri will have more free opportunities this summer to get help completing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.
The state Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development will host a series of sessions through its new FAFSA Frenzy: Summer Edition event. The local session will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Joplin Job Center, 730 S. Wall Ave.
The FAFSA is the primary way of determining students’ eligibility for most types of federal and state financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans and work-study programs, as well as financial assistance offered by colleges and universities. Students should submit a FAFSA every year that they plan to attend college in order to secure all of the financial aid available to them.
The FAFSA Frenzy: Summer Edition sessions will host professionals and volunteers who can offer free assistance to students as they fill out their application and answer any questions they have. They are open to any student currently attending or interested in attending a college or university, no matter where they live, go to school or plan to attend college.
Attendees should create a federal student aid account at studentaid.gov before arriving and bring their login information, their Social Security number, 2019 federal tax returns, W-2s and records of investments or money earned.
Regular FAFSA Frenzy events are typically held from October through January in partnership with high schools, colleges and universities, and college access groups. But FAFSA filing is down nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 caused many interruptions, including the opportunity for many students to receive college planning assistance,” said Zora Mulligan, Missouri's commissioner of higher education, in a statement. “Offering a round of FAFSA Frenzy events this summer will provide extra support to students and families who may have delayed their decision to file, or who may have just now decided to attend college in the fall.”
