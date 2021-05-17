Missouri health officials have launched their online Vaccine Navigator service, already available in English and Spanish, in five more languages: Chinese, French, Korean, Portuguese and Russian.
The navigator service allows residents to find and register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. It also reminds registrants when it is time to schedule their second dose.
All individuals 12 and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, regardless of their citizenship. Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for those ages 12-17.
Those with online accessibility issues can call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for registration assistance. Language translation and other services are available to callers.
密蘇里州的Vaccine Navigator，可以幫助您安排COVID-19疫苗預約的工具，現已提供中文，法文，韓文，葡萄牙文和俄文版本！現在，年齡在12歲以上的每個人都有資格獲得COVID-19疫苗。在疫苗瀏覽器中註冊，以查找密蘇里州各地的事件。
Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator, un outil qui vous aide à planifier un rendez-vous pour un vaccin COVID-19, est maintenant disponible en chinois, français, coréen, portugais et russe! Toute personne âgée de 12 ans et plus est désormais éligible pour recevoir un vaccin COVID-19. Inscrivez-vous au Navigateur de vaccins pour trouver des événements dans tout le Missouri.
COVID-19 백신 예약을 도와주는 도구 인 Missouri의 Vaccine Navigator가 이제 중국어, 프랑스어, 한국어, 포르투갈어 및 러시아어로 제공됩니다! 이제 12 세 이상의 모든 사람이 COVID-19 백신을 맞을 수 있습니다. Vaccine Navigator에 등록하여 미주리 전역의 이벤트를 찾으십시오.
O Vaccine Navigator do Missouri, uma ferramenta que ajuda a agendar uma consulta com a vacina COVID-19, agora está disponível em chinês, francês, coreano, português e russo! Todas as pessoas com 12 anos ou mais agora são elegíveis para receber a vacina COVID-19. Registre-se no Vaccine Navigator para encontrar eventos em todo o Missouri.
Инструмент «Навигатор по вакцинам» штата Миссури, который поможет вам записаться на прием для вакцинации COVID-19, теперь доступен на китайском, французском, корейском, португальском и русском языках! Теперь все люди в возрасте от 12 лет имеют право на вакцинацию от COVID-19. Зарегистрируйтесь в Vaccine Navigator, чтобы узнать о событиях по всему Миссури.
